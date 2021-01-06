Yale Earns Multiple Honors for Robotic Lift Trucks, Telemetry and Sustainability

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Jan. 6, 2021) – Yale Materials Handling Corporation announces two new accolades for its solutions engineered to help customers overcome labor and sustainability challenges while equipping operators for maximum performance. The company made the 2020 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Provider list by Food Logistics and received the 2020 Green Supply Chain Award presented by Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

“In a business environment that prizes efficiency, optimizing labor, power and equipment is the name of the game,” says Brad Long, Brand Manager, Yale Materials Handling Corporation. “From prioritizing operator comfort in our lift truck design to game changing robotics and telemetry, we’re focused on delivering the tools customers need with the expertise to provide a package tailored for top performance.”

Yale placed on the FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list for solutions like robotic lift trucks and lift truck telemetry. With food and beverage operations facing demand and squeezed to perform under intense cost pressure, robotics can help augment labor resources while telemetry works to optimize lift truck fleet management.

Yale robotic lift trucks are capable of operating without a human operator, allowing warehouses to automate repetitive, time-consuming tasks like point-to-point transportation, and focus available labor on engaging, value-added work. The Yale Vision telemetry system monitors key lift truck data so operations can make informed decisions about utilization and maintenance to keep costs in check.

The company’s practical, sustainable power options also help customers solve operational challenges and earned Yale the recognition of the Green Supply Chain Award. The Yale® Power Suite includes hydrogen fuel cells and lithium-ion batteries, along with more traditional electric and ICE options, and is available across a comprehensive line of lift trucks. This broad availability of newer electric options can help businesses reduce their energy use and create a healthier work environment by eliminating harmful emissions, off-gassing and other contaminants.

The annual FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list honors leading software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient and reliable global food and beverage supply chain. For more information on the 2020 list, click here.

The SDCE Green Supply Chain Award recognizes companies making sustainability a core part of their supply chain strategy and working to achieve measurable sustainability goals within their own operations and supply chains. The award also recognizes providers of supply chain solutions and services assisting their customers in achieving measurable sustainability goals. For more information on the 2020 award winners, click here.

Yale Materials Handling Corporation markets a full line of materials handling lift truck products and services, including electric, gas, LP-gas and diesel-powered lift trucks; narrow aisle, very narrow aisle and motorized hand trucks. Yale has a comprehensive service offering including Yale® Vision wireless asset management, fleet management, Yale service, parts, financing and training. Yale® trucks are manufactured in an ISO 9001:2008 registered facility and range in capacity from 2,000 to 36,000 lbs.

Yale Materials Handling Corporation is a division of Hyster-Yale Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. and its subsidiaries, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, employ approximately 7,600 people world-wide.