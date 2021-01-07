Wisconsin-Based Company Elite EXTRA Contracts With COVID-19 Startup Curative for COVID-19 Vaccine Deliveries

CLAIRE, Wis., January 5, 2021 - Advanced dispatch software Elite EXTRA has been contracted by California COVID-19 testing startup Curative to create optimized routes to transport the coronavirus vaccine to 3,000 nursing homes in Los Angeles County. This marks one of the first distributions of the vaccine to recipients outside of healthcare. Curative, which has successfully developed a COVID-19 test that uses an orthogonal supply chain to keep critical test materials readily available, was contracted by LA County to do the vaccinations to those nursing homes over the next two weeks.

Applied Data Consultants President and Founder Jim Ward, owner of the Elite EXTRA software that creates and dispatches optimal routes, announced that his company’s technology will be key in distributing the vaccine, especially to a vulnerable population that has been hit so dramatically by the virus.

“We’re thrilled to play a small yet vital role in getting the vaccine distributed to those who need it most, hopefully marking the beginning of the end of this dark chapter in human history,” said Ward. “We know time is of the essence and creating optimized and efficient routes will help to ensure that the vaccine is distributed as quickly as possible.”

Countries across the globe have already started their vaccine programs. In the United States, priority will be given to healthcare workers and residents of long-term-care facilities, and healthy citizens might not receive a vaccine until April or thereafter.

The FDA recently voted and approved the emergency use of both the Pfizer-BionNTech and Moderna vaccines. As such, transporting the vaccine via the most efficient routes, while tracking them in real-time and ensuring that they arrive when and where they need to be will be critical.

“Curative is proud to be partnering with Elite EXTRA to deliver the COVID-19 vaccine to those who need it most right now,” said Fred Turner, CEO and co-founder of Curative. “Dispatching of the vaccine with a safe delivery to patients is Curative’s main objective right now and working hand-in-hand with Elite EXTRA will make that possible.”

Curative also offers oral-fluid swab testing—an alternative method to nasopharyngeal or brain swabs in testing for COVID-19. The observed and directed self-collected oral fluid swab helps in eliminating the need for personal protective equipment (PPE) changes.

About Curative

Curative Inc. was founded to develop tests for sepsis in January 2020 and pivoted to COVID-19 in early March 2020 upon realizing the urgent need for test development and production in the United States. Curative is currently operational within a CLIA-certified lab in Los Angeles, CA, Washington, D.C. and Austin, TX. Founded by Fred Turner and comprised of a team of doctors, scientists, engineers, and health industry experts, Curative is rapidly scaling its simple-to-use oral fluid COVID-19 tests to reach the groups most in need of testing. For more details on Curative, please visit www.curative.com.

About Elite EXTRA

Elite EXTRA, a product of Applied Data Consultants, is an advanced dispatch management tool that provides cutting-edge dispatch, routing, and tracking services globally. With over 25 years of innovation, experience, and a large base of customers who trust us as partners to power their deliveries and service technicians, the software allows clients to create optimized routes quickly, dispatch to their drivers, and track them all in real-time. For more information visit www.eliteextra.com.