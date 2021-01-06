Magnate Worldwide acquires Hybrid International Forwarding

Shipping and logistics firm Magnate Worldwide has acquired freight forwarder Hybrid International Forwarding, the company said Monday.

Hybrid will become part of Magnate’s Masterpiece International business, expanding Magnate’s presence in Atlanta and adding to the firm’s service capabilities, company officials said. Hybrid’s Atlanta office will become a Masterpiece network location, giving the firm greater access to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International airport, as well as to Savannah and Charleston ports.

“Hybrid's strength in ocean import services will augment our service capabilities in a meaningful way,” Thomas Gilgen, president of Masterpiece International, said in a statement announcing the acquisition. “Combining strong leadership with a great cultural fit, this acquisition will complement Masterpiece's operational and commercial capabilities.”