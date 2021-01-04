Leanne Peduzzi Joins Fortna as Senior Vice President, Lifecycle Services

READING, PA (January 4, 2021) - Fortna®, The Distribution Experts™, a leading global automation, engineering services and software company, announced today that Leanne Peduzzi has joined the organization as Senior Vice President, Lifecycle Services. In this role, Leanne will provide leadership to and continue to build the Fortna aftermarket business, ensuring maximized system performance with world class client support, the design and delivery of transformative maintenance plans, software upgrades, retrofits, replacement parts, end of life component replacements and ongoing systems health-check services.

Prior to joining Fortna, Leanne advanced through various global and national operations leadership roles, including her most recent position as Senior Vice President – Aftermarket at Shape Technologies, a manufacturer of ultra-high-pressure process solutions. Prior to Shape Technologies, she was Vice President, Global Operations for ABB, Vice President, Global Operations for General Electric Energy Connections, Quality Leader at General Electric Oil & Gas, and Global Parts Leader – Energy Services at General Electric Energy Services. She holds a Bachelor of Science (BS), Mechanical Engineering from the New York Institute of Technology.

“Leanne contributes a wealth of knowledge and experience to our leadership team and we look forward to her continuing the development of our aftermarket offerings, ensuring extended life cycle system support for our clients around the globe,” said Rob McKeel, CEO at Fortna. “She brings a proven record of achievement driving strategic planning, operational transformation, growth and organizational enablement that will focus on providing our clients with unmatched support as well as deliver profitable growth for our company.”

“I look forward to joining the team at Fortna to strengthen and reinforce their solid reputation for long-term support and transformative partnerships with their clients as they address ever-increasing digital demands for optimized order fulfillment,” stated Peduzzi. “My deep commitment to optimizing global operations by blending innovative technology, people and inventive processes will deliver a new level of proactive aftermarket services and support to the Fortna client population.”

