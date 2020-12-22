Giant container cranes are en route to Oakland

Three giant ship-to-shore cranes are on their way to the Port of Oakland thanks to a $30 million investment by Stevedoring Services of America (SSA), port officials said today.

The cranes will be the tallest ever at Oakland and rank among the largest in the United States, officials also said. They will be used at SSA’s marine terminal for unloading the increasingly large vessels calling on the port.

“These cranes will keep the Port of Oakland competitive so that we can continue to attract the largest vessels calling North America,” said Port of Oakland Executive Director Danny Wan. “Ultimately, bigger cranes at our waterfront translate into maritime and related jobs for the region.”

The new cranes have a lift height of 174 feet above the dock, and when the booms are in the raised position they will soar more than 400 feet above the wharf, according to SSA.