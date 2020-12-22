Complete Solutions for Increasing Demand

As the world continue to navigate changing customer demands, well-functioning warehouse distribution centers have become increasingly important. Running an efficient operation of any size goes beyond operating forklifts—it requires a broad range of solutions, working together to achieve a common goal. One way to ensure your business is running at optimal efficiency is by partnering with a company that offers complete solutions including training, consulting, intralogistics solutions, energy solutions, maintenance, rentals and parts. Some of the benefits that come from partnering with a complete solutions provider include:

Optimized Learning and Processes

An optimized warehouse creates more space for product, increases workforce productivity and leverages lift trucks for the best suitable task - all of which, ultimately, drive cost savings. One way to optimize your operation is by properly training new employees. The material handling industry already faces a workforce challenge, both in finding good workers and training them. To combat these challenges, e-learning and other tools such as the virtual and augmented reality technology can help build expertise, increase learning retention and improve efficiency of your current or potential forklift operators.

Another great way to optimize your processes is to implement Lean Management. Lean Management seeks to improve efficiency and quality by identifying expenditures, eliminating waste and visualizing solutions. This fosters a culture of continuous improvement throughout your warehouse and ultimately optimizes the people, processes and places in your organization.

Connected Systems

The material handling vehicle is no longer just a truck. It’s now seen as the operator’s cockpit. There are plenty of advanced technology options that you are able to layer onto traditional base truck offerings, including tools to assist operator productivity and security.

Utilizing a comprehensive telematics system is crucial to meeting increased demands. There are plenty of options for you to consider when implementing a system that helps visualize improvements and connect your staff, but what does it really do for you? A comprehensive telematics suite of solutions, such as iWAREHOUSE, tracks and reports on vehicle and operator utilization and data to help drive productivity across your operations. You can effectively manage and monitor batteries, decrease damage with forklift impact sensors, simplify asset maintenance management, optimize labor resources and turn actionable data into results to reduce costs.

Another useful tool in managing your warehouse are operator assist tools such as pick-to-light systems. These systems help reduce picking errors by using LED technology to visually reinforce product placement for order fulfillment in batch picking applications, ultimately maximizing operator productivity by directing operators to the desired customer pallet — enabling them to quickly move to the next pick with confidence.

Complete Support and Consulting

When you work with a material handling company, you need more than just a lift truck. Relying on a company with a broad range of expertise can increase workforce productivity and help you to leverage lift trucks for the best suitable task.

When it comes to service, utilizing contracted maintenance can reduce costs, increase uptime with planned intervals of maintenance to make repairs before parts fail, and increase market value at the end of a lease term.

Contract maintenance also helps keep your fleet running at full capacity by supplying rentals and parts. Regular checkups can be scheduled to ensure your forklifts are well cared for by experts. This ultimately cuts overall costs and keeps your staff is protected.

On top of all these advantages, there’s a number of energy solutions that come with employing contracted maintenance. You’ll receive consulting on energy solutions to find the best fit for you and your team. An energy study will be conducted to see your company’s current energy usage, then recommendations will be given and implemented. Today’s busy warehouses need greater productivity to move more pallets and push operations to meet higher consumer demands. Using alternative energy sources on lift trucks can help increase uptime — valuable to any warehouse or distribution center.

Having an efficient warehouse is more than just forklifts these days, its lean management, telematics, operator assist and other intralogistics solutions. It’s important to look for an end-to-end solutions provider that delivers innovation, quality and service in order to empower their customers to run better and manage smarter.

