Lift Truck Supply, Inc. Expands to Mount Pleasant, TX

TYLER, TX, December 22, 2020 — With a projected opening date of early January 2021, Lift Truck Supply is opening its fourth brick and mortar Texas location.

The 3,000 sq. ft. facility located at 1432 W. 16th in Mount Pleasant, TX will employ four full-time employees and provide area businesses with shop and/or field service/maintenance for their equipment as well as parts and rental opportunities. Additionally, the business will operate a custom hydraulic hose building service.

With increased industrial expansion and new economic developments occurring along I-30 from Dallas to Texarkana, the new facility is uniquely positioned to support continued economic growth in the area. Walter Flora, General Service Manager said “having a location in Mt. Pleasant is a great opportunity to bring a much needed service to the area backed with the values that have kept Lift Truck Supply on top of the Material Handling Business in North, East, and Central Texas”.

As the oldest Toyota forklift dealer in the state of Texas, Lift Truck Supply has been servicing the Central and East Texas community since 1982. The single source provider, offers equipment purchases, service, parts, rentals, and warehouse solutions such as robotics, conveyors, and automation solutions for manufacturers, warehouses, and distribution centers. For more information visit www.lifttrucksupplyinc.com.

Contact:

Jimmy Head, General Manager

info@lifttrucksupplyinc.com

903.533.9600

