Mobile Guard Booths Create a Dynamic Security Force Across Large Campuses

Panel Built, Inc. is a well-known supplier of guard booths and ballistic security buildings for courthouses, school systems, and even military bases. Typically, these institutions utilize these security buildings to regulate the access control at the perimeter of their campus. As such, the buildings are stationed at the facility gate and anchored into the ground there, as this is always a focal point of the facility’s security. However, some organizations have more dynamic security needs that can have multiple security focal points or a focal point that change from day to day or hour to hour. In this case, they need a security hub that can adapt with their security team, and Panel Built, Inc. has developed a security booth that specifically designed to meet this need.

Panel Built manufactures fully mobile, trailer mounted guard booths that can be easily moved from station to station throughout a campus or facility. School systems are one of the primary adopters of this highly versatile security booth. With different buildings and stadiums holding a variety of events throughout the campus during the week, the focus of their security team will be constantly changing. They can be needed at the football stadium one day and the auditorium the next, and not all school systems can afford to build an entire security building for each location. In this case, a mobile security booth provides the perfect solution for these schools. Their security person is given a fully operational, climate-controlled space to work from, and it can be moved from location to location with a simple pickup truck. The trailer mounted booths can also be outfitted with a number of additional amenities, including security lights, cameras, CCTVs, ballistic rated glass and walls, and more.

