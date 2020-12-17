Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

MIT’s Dr. Yossi Sheffi to present webinar on supply chains in a post-pandemic world

December 17, 2020
The Covid-19 pandemic is deeply impacting supply chains. How are companies responding? What has worked—and what hasn’t? How can enterprises, especially global businesses, manage risk and thrive after the pandemic subsides?

The Coalition of New England Companies for Trade (CONECT) is privileged to announce that Dr. Yossi Sheffi, Director of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Center for Transportation & Logistics, will answer those questions and more in a special webinar based on his book, The New (Ab)Normal: Reshaping Business and Supply Chain Strategy Beyond Covid-19.

In the book, Prof. Sheffi maps how the Covid-19 pandemic impacted business, supply chains, and society. He explains the critical role supply chains play in helping people, governments, and companies to manage the crisis and paints a compelling picture of what our post-pandemic world might look like. He also recommends ways businesses could adapt their business models and adjust their strategies to a world transformed by Covid-19.

The webinar will begin with an overview of Dr. Sheffi’s main findings from his research, including examples of supply chain successes and failures during the crisis, and how the pandemic may influence the future performance of supply chains. Part 2 of the webinar will feature a Q&A-style interview with Dr. Sheffi on COVID-19’s impact on international supply chains. Audience members will also be able to submit questions.

The New (Ab)Normal: Reshaping Business and Supply Chain Strategy Beyond Covid-19
Date: Thursday, January 21, 2021
Time: 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. EST
Registration: Members $29; non-members $39

SPECIAL OFFER: CONECT is offering copies of The New (Ab)Normal at the special price of $17.99 (incl. shipping and handling), available to order when you register.

Click here to register or go to www.conect.org/event/sheffiwebinar

https://www.conect.org/event/SheffiWebinar
