TXS Truck &Trailer Secure Fleet Parking Solutions opens a new location in Loganville, GA.
MONTEBELLO, CA December 12, 2020 by JP Harwood jonpaul@terminalexchangeservices.com
When your source of income as a truck driver or trucking company depends on being able to regularly find a space to be sure your cargo will not be vandalized or stolen, TXS fleet parking solutions are here to help you.
TXS provides long-term storage solutions for large fleets of equipment with perimeter security, video surveillance and motion detector monitored sites 24/7.
Our carrier fleet services can support fleets of any size! Be it 600 or 6000 trailers, containers or ancillary equipment; we can secure, store and support its function as required.
This New Location is approximately 11 miles away from Monroe, GA immediate access to US highway 78 W toward Atlanta.
New Secure Facility offers:
• 24/7 access, keypad entry with on-site security, fenced and gate guarded, monitored by CCTV.
• Outdoor security lighting, Inventory control via daily fax, email or website to dispatch.
• Assigned dedicated parking with No stacking delays, Ability to exceed reserved spaces with daily rate
• No public access allowed
• Annual, month-to-month rates available
• Restrooms, and trash services
This Facility is within a 5 to 15-mile radius of 90 percent of all local Distribution Centers, Transportation Hubs and Corridors of the areas they serve.https://terminalexchangeservices.com/contact-parking-network.html
