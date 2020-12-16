TXS Truck &Trailer Secure Fleet Parking Solutions opens a new location in Loganville, GA.

MONTEBELLO, CA December 12, 2020 by JP Harwood jonpaul@terminalexchangeservices.com

When your source of income as a truck driver or trucking company depends on being able to regularly find a space to be sure your cargo will not be vandalized or stolen, TXS fleet parking solutions are here to help you.

TXS provides long-term storage solutions for large fleets of equipment with perimeter security, video surveillance and motion detector monitored sites 24/7.

Our carrier fleet services can support fleets of any size! Be it 600 or 6000 trailers, containers or ancillary equipment; we can secure, store and support its function as required.

This New Location is approximately 11 miles away from Monroe, GA immediate access to US highway 78 W toward Atlanta.

New Secure Facility offers:

• 24/7 access, keypad entry with on-site security, fenced and gate guarded, monitored by CCTV.

• Outdoor security lighting, Inventory control via daily fax, email or website to dispatch.

• Assigned dedicated parking with No stacking delays, Ability to exceed reserved spaces with daily rate

• No public access allowed

• Annual, month-to-month rates available

• Restrooms, and trash services

This Facility is within a 5 to 15-mile radius of 90 percent of all local Distribution Centers, Transportation Hubs and Corridors of the areas they serve.