Southeastern Freight Lines Recognized as American Group Regional Carrier of the Year

LEXINGTON, S.C. (December 8, 2020) – Southeastern Freight Lines, a leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, has been recognized as the 2019 Southeastern Regional Carrier of the Year by American Group. This is the second year in a row Southeastern has received this honor.

American Group recognized Southeastern for its demonstration of service excellence for the American Group customer base. The non-asset-based third-party logistics provider based the recognition on a scoring system that measured on-time pickup and delivery performance, accurate invoicing, minimal shortages and damages, practical technology and customer service communication.

"We are honored to be recognized by American Group as the Southeastern Regional Carrier of the Year for the second consecutive year," said Andy Carpenter, National Account Manager for Southeastern Freight Lines. “This recognition is truly a testament to our team’s dedication to providing quality without question service for every customer shipment, every time. We give thanks to American Group and everyone in the Southeastern family for making this possible.”

Carpenter accepted the crystal truck award at American Group’s corporate office in Chandler, AZ, presented by Daniel Krivickas, President of American Group, and John Benisek, American Group’s Director of Business Development.

“Each day, our customers depend on the services offered by Southeastern Freight Lines to bring their goods to the marketplace safely, intact, and on-time. Despite an increasingly challenging business environment, Southeastern comes through for us every day,” said Krivickas.

“We are proud to present this well-deserved award to Southeastern for helping to enable our continued mutual success,” said Michael Schember, American Group’s CEO.

About Southeastern Freight Lines

Southeastern Freight Lines, a privately-owned regional less-than-truckload transportation services provider founded in 1950, specializes in next-day service in the Southeast and Southwest and operates 89 service centers in 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Southeastern has a network of service partners to ensure transportation services in the remaining 36 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Mexico. Southeastern Freight Lines provides more than 99.35% on-time service in next day lanes. A dedication to service quality and a continuous quality improvement process that began in 1985 has been recognized by more than 480 quality awards received from customers and associations. For more information, please visit www.sefl.com and www.facebook.com/SoutheasternFreight.

