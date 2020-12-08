Navis Customers Report Eagerness to Automate Terminal Operations to Improve Optimization and Lower O

Oakland, CA — December X, 2020 — Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation and provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading organizations across the shipping supply chain, unveiled new survey findings that explore the opportunities and challenges associated with automation amongst container terminals. Around the world, terminals are increasingly turning to automation to uplevel productivity and keep up with the changing ocean shipping landscape in an effort to stay competitive.



The results from the survey, titled “Automation 2020: Perceptions, challenges and opportunities for Container Terminal Automation” gathered from 54 Navis customers, provide insight on the growing level of interest terminals have in automating operations, key benefits customers anticipate the importance automation will play in the future. Navis customers are among those actively exploring automated terminal operations:

94% believe it will be important for terminals to automate to stay competitive in the next 3-5 years.

Increased operational safety (82%) and lower overall terminal operation costs (73%) are the top benefits of container terminal automat

70% of terminals believe automation could increase operational productivity by 15% or more.

78% of terminals have existing and/or future plans for equipment automation.

94% said technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are important to improve optimization at automated terminals in the next 3-5 years.



“Automation will play a pivotal role as terminals continue working towards more efficient and resourceful operations. Technology is at the core of our automation efforts and provides the necessary tools for terminal operators to work in a more cost-effective manner that’s ultimately more safe,” said Andy Barrons, Chief Strategy Officer at Navis. “Innovation in the shipping industry is becoming more widespread to keep up with changing demand and an evolving landscape. Automation is at the forefront of that and we’re excited to provide our customers with streamlined and efficient solutions to meet their every needs.”

Navis combines deep industry and software expertise to enable terminals to take full advantage of their operating systems on their automation journey. From semi-automated to fully-automated, from process automation to equipment automation, integrated systems will support terminals on the path to automation.

