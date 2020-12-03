BR Williams Celebrates 5 Years in Mobile, AL

Established in 2015, the Mobile, AL distribution center and leased warehouse space is strategically located in Mobile County, Alabama near the Port of Mobile. As it is nearly five hours from the home office in Oxford, the Mobile location employs a full dispatch and trucking division, along with the employees in the warehouse and distribution facility.

Because of its convenient location close to the Port of Mobile, this is the only BR Williams warehouse location to offer Intermodal Trucking and Drayage services. With a drayage capacity shortage at the port and container rentals and chassis being so expensive, this is an essential service.

In addition to Intermodal Trucking and Drayage, the Mobile location offers all of the core BR Williams supply chain management services including fulfillment, distribution, cross-docking, inventory management, and trucking with 146,850 square feet of space, 25 dock doors, and three drive-in bays.

“It is hard to believe that it has been five years that we opened our doors in Mobile! Since that time, the staff at Mobile has been able to replicate the quality, attitude, and culture we have throughout our organization. Thanks to each of you for your patience and loyalty while we were building our customer footprint there. Your efforts and investment for the past 5 years are about to become what we dreamed for in Mobile! Thank you!” – Greg Brown | CEO

