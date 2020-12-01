East Coast Warehouse & Distribution Names Kevin Daly Chief Commercial Officer

ELIZABETH, NJ – December 1, 2020 – East Coast Warehouse & Distribution, a leading temperature-controlled logistics provider to the food and beverage industry located on the Port of New York/New Jersey and in Philadelphia, has named Kevin Daly Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). In this role, Kevin will lead East Coast Warehouse’s market development strategy for all segments and geographies.

A resourceful, growth-focused executive, Kevin brings more than 30 years of sales and operational experience in the logistics industry to both East Coast Warehouse and its executive team. Throughout his career, he has grown geographic markets, turned around underperforming business units and created new commercial opportunities. Additionally, Kevin has improved administrative and operational processes to drive efficiencies.

“Kevin and his expertise will round out the East Coast Warehouse leadership team and make us well-poised for the future,” said CEO Jamie Overley. “We are confident Kevin’s ambitious and results-driven approach will be an asset as we work toward achieving our goals of growth and expansion.”

Kevin joins East Coast Warehouse from Seafrigo USA, where he served as Vice President, devising and executing data-driven strategies for sales and pricing to meet and exceed organizational goals. In addition to his role at Seafrigo, he has worked for companies such as Preferred Freezer Services and DHL Express, where he supervised and built cross-functional, high-performance teams of logistics professionals, and implemented focused brand campaigns across the organization.

“Kevin has not only built high-performing sales teams with demonstrable results, but he has also maintained relationships with organizations and customers alike. He is a welcome additional to our team,” adds Overley.

Kevin has a Bachelor of Science in Management and Labor Relations from Niagara University.