SmartDrive Wins 2020 AutoTech Breakthrough Award for Overall Transportation Tech of the Year

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 17, 2020—SmartDrive Systems, a leader in video-based safety and transportation intelligence and part of Omnitracs, has been named the inaugural winner of AutoTech Breakthrough’s Overall Transportation Tech of the Year Award. SmartDrive was recognized for its innovation, hard work and success in helping commercial fleets reduce risk, improve safety and enhance operational efficiency.

“We are honored to have been selected by the Autotech Breakthrough Awards and proud of this prestigious third-party confirmation of our long-term industry leadership,” said Steve Mitgang, SmartDrive CEO. “Ensuring the safety of often unsung heroes—our nation’s truck drivers—has long been SmartDrive’s core objective. It’s what drives our continued commitment to product innovation.”

For more than 15 years, SmartDrive has worked diligently to transform the commercial transportation industry through best-in-class video-based safety and transportation intelligence solutions. By providing fleets and drivers with a fully managed program – combined with video event recording technology, patented vehicle data, predictive analysis, telematics, computer vision and machine learning – the system works to improve driving skills, reduce collision frequency and lower operating costs. The company has garnered 60 patents, recorded more than 25 billion driving miles, and has the world’s largest storehouse of over 310 million analyzed risky-driving events.

SmartDrive offers the industry’s first video-based solution capable of true data convergence and has partnered with several prominent companies. With the introduction of the SmartDrive Transportation Intelligence Platform and SR4 hardware, the platform delivers breakthrough driving performance insights and analytics-based intelligence by fusing data from all systems, sensors and the operating environment.

AutoTech Breakthrough is part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, which specializes in conducting market research and recognition programs in today’s most competitive technology sectors, including IoT, Cybersecurity, Mobile/Wireless, Digital Health, FinTech, and now the AutoTech sector. Organizations across the world submitted more than 1,250 nominations for the first-ever AutoTech Breakthrough Awards.

About SmartDrive

SmartDrive Systems, now part of Omnitracs, gives fleets and drivers unprecedented driving performance insight and analysis, helping save fuel, expenses and lives. Its video safety, predictive analytics, telematics, compliance and personalized performance program help fleets improve driving skills, lower operating costs and deliver significant ROI. With an easy-to-use managed service, fleets and drivers can access and self-manage driving performance anytime, anywhere. The company, which is ranked as one of the fastest-growing companies by Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™ for six consecutive years, has recorded over 25 billion miles and compiled the world’s largest storehouse of more than 300 million analyzed risky-driving events. SmartDrive Systems is based in San Diego, Calif., and employs over 725 people worldwide.

For more information on SmartDrive Systems and Omnitracs, please visit www.smartdrive.net and www.omnitracs.com

