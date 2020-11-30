Retailer PVH Corp. Honors Averitt with Leaders in Service Award

Averitt Express has been honored by American clothing company PVH Corp. (PVH) with its 2019 Leaders in Service award. Known for its long line of major clothing brands such as Van Heusen, Tommy Hilfiger, and Calvin Klein, PVH selected Averitt as a recipient of this year’s award as a result of the transportation and logistics provider’s ability to meet and exceed operational goals, including on-time performance.

Partnering with Averitt, PVH uses the company’s PortSide® Services in Savannah, GA, which include ocean container transportation and inland delivery. From Averitt’s International Distribution and Fulfillment Center near the Port of Savannah, the company picks up and returns containers on a nearly daily basis. At its facility, Averitt associates unload containers and transfer the freight into traditional truck trailers for delivery to PVH’s distribution centers near Atlanta.

“It’s an honor to be recognized for our team’s ability to meet the time-sensitive needs of PVH.’s inbound cargo through the Port of Savannah,” said Wayne Spain, Averitt’s president and chief operating officer. “Each and every day, our drivers and associates in Savannah continue to showcase our company’s drive to deliver the most reliable service in the industry.”

In addition to handling PVH’s container transportation needs in Savannah, Averitt’s warehouse management system (WMS) provides the company with visibility of its inbound inventory before it is even delivered to its distribution centers further inland.

“From transit to inventory, visibility is critical to ensuring that a supply chain can operate smoothly from end-to-end,” said Spain. “Through our WMS, we’re able to help PVH plan ahead so that it can quickly receive inventory and provide seamless distribution to its stores and customers without delay.”

Aside from Averitt’s PortSide® Services, the company also provides freight shuttle services from Savannah to the company’s distribution centers as well as local and regional delivery.

With more than 5,000 drivers across 18 states, Averitt delivers an on-time LTL service of 98 percent with a company-wide claims ratio of .36 percent.