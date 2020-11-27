a2b Fulfillment pledges $150,000 to Boys & Girls Club

a2b Fulfillment announces that it has pledged $150,000 to the Pete Nance Boys and Girls Club’s Capital Campaign for its new facility in Greensboro, GA. a2b has funded $60,000 to date, and will remit another $90,000 over the next three years.

a2b has a long history of supporting PNC, including annual donations since 2013 and the sponsoring of the club’s Art Studio. Due to the company’s engagement and generosity, a2b was awarded “Business Partner of the Year,” in 2016.

a2b President, Ayal Latz, is intent on establishing a foundation for Greene County youth, both literally and figuratively. He believes that if we can expose our young people to high-quality mentors, coaches, teachers, counselors, and disciplinarians, they will grow up to become accomplished adults in life. Latz has observed firsthand the tremendously positive impact of the Boys and Girls Club in his community. Latz shares, “As a businessman in the third-party logistics industry, I tend to focus on operations and efficiency. I don’t like band-aid solutions. I like things to be constructed with accuracy and purpose the first time. I support PNC because it is 100% engineered for success.”

For the past nine years, PNC has been housed in Greensboro Elementary School. Recent closure of the school spurred the need for the non-profit organization to find a new home. Thanks to sponsors such as a2b Fulfillment, the 18,000 square foot facility is currently under construction. Upon completion, the new Pete Nance Boys and Girls Club building will be well-equipped with a STEM lab, arts room, study and mentoring rooms, learning center classrooms, game room, gym, and teen center. The magnitude of this world-class building will allow PNC to serve even more youth thus benefitting the entire community.

Support of the PNC capital campaign ensures that the youth who need us most continue to flourish in Greene County. These funds help facilitate engaging programming, and optimize our children’s experiences within the Club. For online donations, go to https://donate.onecause.com/petenance. You may also mail a check to: Pete Nance Boys & Girls Club Capital Campaign, P.O. Box 1391, Greensboro, GA 30642.

a2b Fulfillment is a 3PL provider specializing in Order Fulfillment and Customer Care services. For more information about a2b, visit www.a2bf.com.