Delivering Good Announces New Director of Marketing & Communications

NEW YORK, November 23, 2020 – Delivering Good, a 501(c)(3) organization that supports people affected by poverty and tragedy through new merchandise donations from retailers and manufacturers, is pleased to announce the hiring of Perri Holt as Director of Marketing & Communications. In this role, Holt will be responsible for leading all marketing initiatives, communications and public relations for the organization. She will be based in New York City and report directly to President and Chief Executive Officer Lisa Gurwitch.

“As Delivering Good enters its 36th year of impact, we are fortunate to have Perri Holt lead our marketing and communications efforts. Her expertise in branding and corporate social responsibility will enable us to increase awareness and expand the involvement of consumers, foundations and companies from all industries in our vision of a more equitable world,” said Lisa Gurwitch.

Holt comes to Delivering Good with over ten years of marketing experience in the media industry. Most recently, she worked as Director of Creative Operations for Nickelodeon where she led the planning and development of corporate, prosocial and consumer marketing initiatives. Prior to Nickelodeon, she was Director of Brand Marketing & Project Management at TV Land and Paramount Network (ViacomCBS) where she was responsible for the strategy and execution of consumer marketing campaigns, events and brand partnerships to promote series across both networks. Before joining ViacomCBS, she managed B2B marketing initiatives and strategic partnerships at The Wall Street Journal.

“I am thrilled to have joined the Delivering Good team. The Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated disparities in our society, making the Delivering Good mission of bringing hope and dignity to at-risk children, families and individuals more relevant than ever,” said Perri Holt. “I look forward to using my skills and experience to make a meaningful contribution to this vital organization and the communities it serves.”

All future marketing and media inquiries may be directed to Perri Holt at perri@delivering-good.org.

