TA Services Opens New Indianapolis Office to Meet Continued Logistics Market Expansion

Mansfield, Texas. – Nov. 23, 2020 – TA Services, a premier full-service logistics provider, today announces it has moved its Indianapolis office to a new, larger space in the heart of the city. The new space will support TA Services’ continued market expansion throughout the surrounding region, as more customers turn to the company for its solutions in managed transportation, warehousing & distribution, brokerage and cross-border logistics. Notably, the move will provide staff with a more suitable location within the Indianapolis area to optimally serve this vast range of clientele.

Situated only a minute walk from the Mass Ave Cultural District, the Indianapolis office is one of 19 facilities owned and operated by TA Services in various strategic markets throughout North America. Located on the fourth floor of a historic former bank building, the workplace boasts a generous 11,680 square feet and includes eight offices, a conference room, a recreational lounge area and multiple large-screen televisions to display the company’s current key performance indicators, metrics, sales numbers, marketing analytics, as well as news, sports and other programming.

Scott Schell, President and CEO of TA Services said, “The new state-of-the-art facility will serve as a vital part of our company’s growth strategy going forward as we continue to expand our market share and services in the greater Midwestern region. We are excited to have an office space that offers the amenities and conveniences of the greater downtown area, while providing our employees and customers a first-class facility that emulates our people-first culture.”

Construction on the office was completed in only four weeks. The building also features a rooftop deck with convenient access to nearby parking, public transportation, and some of the city’s best shops and restaurants.

The new office is located at:

TA Services

429 N Pennsylvania, Suite 403

Indianapolis, IN 46204

About TA Services

Headquartered in Mansfield, Texas with offices located in strategic markets throughout North America, TA Services, Inc. has been operating for more than 30 years and provides a wide range of third-party logistics services including managed transportation, warehousing and distribution, multi-modal transportation brokerage and cross border logistics. TA Services is a division of Birmingham-based PS Logistics, LLC. For more information: www.taservices.com.