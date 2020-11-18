Configura releases CET Designer 11.5

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH., USA—Nov. 18, 2020—Configura released this week CET Designer 11.5, which features updates such as custom shapes for View Clips, the ability to import and export Custom Categories, simplified user preferences for software updates and more.

“User experience is at the heart of what we do, and we’re always listening to our CET community because their feedback inspires new features, like custom shapes for View Clips,” Configura Vice President Customer Experience Tracy Lanning said. “CET Designer 11.5 gives our users even more flexibility within the software, and we’re excited to see how these new features enhance the user experience.”

CET Designer 11.5 features updates and new tools, including:

• The ability to place a 2D View Clip in a custom shape in Paper View

• The ability to import and export Custom Categories

• A simplified notification system within CET Designer to select preferred time and day for installing updates

• The ability under the Tools tab to add “Leader with text” in Drawing View in addition to Paper View

• Enhanced features for Schemes including a new tool called Scheme Painter, which enables copying and pasting of properties and materials to other objects

• A new Eyedropper tool for the Schemes dialog, which makes it easier for properties from any object to be applied to other objects

For a full list and description of updates, view release notes for CET Designer 11.5 and Catalogue Creator 11.5 at confi.news/11-5ReleaseNotes.

Configura will host the following free webinars highlighting new CET Designer 11.5 features and updates. Register here.

What’s New in CET Designer 11.5

Nov. 18, 4-5 p.m. EST

Nov. 19, 3-4 p.m. EST (Japanese)

Nov. 19, 9-10 a.m. EST (Swedish)

Nov. 19, 11 a.m. - noon EST

Nov. 19, 4-5 p.m. EST (Spanish)

Nov. 20, 3-4 a.m. EST (Japanese)

Nov. 20, 11 a.m. - noon EST

Can’t attend a live webinar? Watch the recording here.

CET Designer is Configura’s “core” Parametric Graphical Configuration (PGC)-based software platform. An Extension is an addition to the program with functionality that incorporates all of the rules, parts and pricing of a given manufacturer’s products.

Manufacturers partner with Configura to create CET Designer Extensions that make selling their products fast, easy and extremely accurate. The highly visual software enables 2D and 3D design, a project collaboration tool, photorealistic renderings, fly-thru videos, virtual and augmented reality experiences, instant pricing, parts lists and installation documents.

Configura’s partner and user community is growing, with more than 30 Extensions added to the online Marketplace in 2020. Partners include companies in the commercial interiors, material handling and kitchen and bath industries. More than 16,500 people use Configura’s software products, including CET Designer.

Global companies that have invested in CET Designer for their companies and dealers include 9to5 Seating, AIS, Acousticfacts, AJ, Allsteel, Alumni Educational Solutions, Apex Office Furniture, Artcobell, Aurora Storage Products, Bendheim, Bisley, BuzziSpace, Carvajal Espacios, Chief, Claridge, Clarus, Clear Design, Companions Plus, Cleo, DARRAN, Dauphin, Dematic, DeskMakers, Diversified Woodcrafts, Electrolux Pro, Element Plus, ERG International, ESI Ergonomic Solutions, Global Furniture Group, Gunlocke, Haworth, Herman Miller, Hightower, HNI India, HON, Humanscale, Ideon, Indiana Furniture, Inscape Invision, Interior Concepts, ITAB Shop Products, JSI, Keilhauer, KI, Kimball, Knoll, Kvik, Kokuyo, Leland, Life Fitness, Loftwall, Maars 4D, Maars M923, Magnuson Group, Marbodal, Matrix, Maxon Furniture Inc., mediatechnologies, Memo Furniture, Merryfair, Midmark, Modern-Expo, My Resource Library, National, NEDCON, Nobia, Norema, Novah, Nucraft, OFS, Oi Furniture, Onlead, Peter Pepper Products, ProjectSymbols for CET, Riverstone, Roros Pro, Scandinavian Spaces, Simii Design, SitOnIt Seating, Sentens Kitchen, SnapCab, Snowsound, Solinoff, Spacefile, Spec Furniture Inc., Special-T, Steelcase, Stylex, Sunon, Symbiote, Symmetry, Tabi, Teknion, Three H, Tranquil Systems International, Uhuru Design and Waldner.

About Configura

Configura creates intelligent space-planning software for manufacturers, dealers and designers in the commercial interiors, kitchen and bath, material handling, industrial machinery, and laboratory and healthcare industries. The company’s software products, including CET Designer, are used by 16,500 people around the world. Configura Sverige AB, the parent company, is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with commercial operations in Gothenburg, Sweden; Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Shenzhen, China; Tokyo, Japan; and Berlin, Germany. Founded in 1990, Configura is privately owned with over 200 employees worldwide and annual sales of more than $18 million USD. More information at www.configura.com.

About CET Designer

Based on technology created by Configura, CET Designer is intelligent, highly visual and intuitive space-planning software that simplifies specifying and selling of products in a variety of industries. It’s a complete solution that quickly and accurately handles every step of the sales and order process. In CET Designer, components that represent manufacturers’ products look and behave like actual products. Users drag and drop components into 2D and 3D virtual environments; behind the scenes, the software tracks components, calculates pricing and prevents user errors. Users can create and generate layouts, quotes, photorealistic renderings, movies, installation drawings, reconfigurations and bills of materials – in other words, everything needed to propose on work and place orders. CET Designer is the future of space planning. More information at www.configura.com/cet.