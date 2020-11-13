Panel Built Inplant Offices Help to Convert Commercial Work Spaces

Panel Built, Inc. manufactures a diverse line of panelized, in-plant offices for industrial and commercial facilities. Using Panel Built’s wall panel system, a virtually limitless number of designs can be assembled to create a custom office space of any size or shape. From single-person, 8ft x 8ft “quick-ship” in-plant offices to multi-story, soundproof, warehouse office complexes, Panel Built will happily assist with any modular office project large or small. With every project, Panel Built’s main goal is to provide the perfect space solutions for customers with excellence and great customer service.

Panel Built offers custom materials in its composite panels in order to fit a wide range of industrial and commercial office applications. Noise reduction, increased insulation for energy savings, steel skins for higher durability, one-hour fire ratings for highly flammable chemicals, Fiberglass facings (non-porous for easy cleaning and cleanroom applications), and even ballistic, projectile resistance for high combustion zones are some of the examples of our highly customizable panel design. Each of these custom composite panels has been specially designed to allow our modular in-plant buildings to fit into environments of all types, ranging from commercial office space to a chemical plant. In addition to these specialty attributes, Panel Built offers a range of wall facings to give each building custom aesthetics.

Panel Built was founded in 1995 by brothers Pat and Mike Kiernan, and began with the construction of panelized buildings. Today, Panel Built offers a complete line of custom modular offices, mezzanines, security booths, equipment buildings, cleanrooms, ballistic buildings, and more. All of their multiple product lines are produced on site, in one of their specialized modular construction facilities. Panel Built offers “A Better Way to Create Space” for all of modular building project needs.