TA Services Announces the Acquisition of Top Gun Freight

Mansfield, Texas—Nov. 3, 2020—TA Services, a premier full-service logistics provider, announces today it has completed the acquisition of certain assets of Top Gun Freight, Inc., a freight brokerage business located in Carmel, Indiana. As part of this acquisition, the Owner and President of Top Gun Freight, Thomas (Tommy) Hosack, will also join TA Services as Vice President of Business Development.

A proven leader in the logistics business, Tommy prides himself on having built Top Gun Freight from the ground up through deep-rooted relationships and a commitment to responsibility, integrity, and proven customer service. In addition to over 15 years of experience in the transportation industry, Tommy has an unmatched level of operational and commercial understanding of the business, which has enabled him to compete effectively in the marketplace and create lasting value for Top Gun Freight customers.

Tommy Hosack, president, Top Gun Freight, said, “It is an honor to join the TA Services team. The company’s 34+ years of experience in the industry and its comprehensive range of resources and services—including managed transportation, warehousing and distribution, and cross-border services in addition to brokerage—will provide exciting opportunities to offer a broader array of solutions, as well as a nationwide freight network, to previous Top Gun Freight customers.”

“Tommy will bring an entrepreneurial spirit and proven track record of success to TA Services, along with a vast knowledge of the logistics network on the West Coast,” said Scott Schell, CEO and president of TA Services. “His expertise in flatbed, truckload, expedited, air and less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation will be invaluable for TA Services, especially as he continues to develop solutions for our existing and future clients.”

The acquisition of Top Gun Freight builds upon other recent developments and achievements in TA Services’ business, including its merger with Sellers Logistics in February 2020 and its acquisition of certain assets of Celadon Logistics in April 2019. This year, TA Services was also named to Transport Topics’ Top 50 Freight Brokerage Firms and Inbound Logistics’ Top 100 Third-Party Logistics Providers lists.

About TA Services:

Headquartered in Mansfield, Texas with offices located in strategic markets throughout North America, TA Services, Inc. has been operating for more than 30 years and provides a wide range of third-party logistics services including managed transportation, warehousing and distribution, multi-modal transportation brokerage and cross border logistics. TA Services is a division of Birmingham-based PS Logistics, LLC. For more information: www.taservices.com.