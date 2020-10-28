Southeastern Freight Lines Promotes Blake Potter to Service Center Manager in Dalton, Georgia

LEXINGTON, S.C. (October 28, 2020) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, today announced Blake Potter has been promoted to service center manager in Dalton, Georgia.

Potter has more than five years of experience at Southeastern, starting his career at the Knoxville, Tennessee service center as an outbound supervisor. He has served in various leadership positions during his time with the company, including inbound supervisor, pickup and delivery supervisor, assistant service center manager and, most recently, service center manager in Tri-Cities, Tennessee.

“Blake is an outstanding leader that is committed to serving our internal and external customers at a world class level,” said Seth Fetzer, regional vice president of operations for Southeastern Freight Lines. “He has consistently demonstrated his leadership capabilities and a strong commitment to living our culture, making him a tremendous asset to the Dalton team.”

Potter, his wife and one-year-old son are excited to relocate to Dalton and continue serving the Southeastern team in this new capacity.

About Southeastern Freight Lines

Southeastern Freight Lines, a privately-owned regional less-than-truckload transportation services provider founded in 1950, specializes in next-day service in the Southeast and Southwest and operates 89 service centers in 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Southeastern has a network of service partners to ensure transportation services in the remaining 36 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Mexico. Southeastern Freight Lines provides more than 99.35% on-time service in next day lanes. A dedication to service quality and a continuous quality improvement process that began in 1985 has been recognized by more than 450 quality awards received from customers and associations. For more information, please visit www.sefl.com and www.facebook.com/SoutheasternFreight.

