PULSE Integration Welcomes Brian Bastiaans, Senior Account Manager

Brian joins the PULSE Integration team with over 16 years’ experience as a sales & marketing professional with experience across a broad range of products and industries. Brian has held numerous leadership positions to include: New Business Development Manager, for Dematic Corp., Business Development Manager for Touchsensor Technologies, and Sales Engineer for L-R Systems, Inc. Brian is skilled in cultivating and maturing customer relationships through both direct and indirect sales channels.

Brian holds a Bachelor of Science in Marketing with an emphasis in Sales from Northern Illinois University, and an Associates in Science with an emphasis in Biological Sciences from the College of DuPage. Brian’s extensive experience in sales and account management will greatly aid PULSE Integration in their customer renovation and implementation projects and ensure each client receives personalized service to their solution. PULSE Integration proudly welcomes Brian as an asset to the team.

About PULSE Integration

PULSE is a full system integrator working diligently to provide a customized solution for every client. Combining design expertise, seamless integration with intentional transparency to provide clients with scalable engineered solutions. Cultivating over 45 years of material handling experience, to specifically help companies leverage the right mix of technology (digital and physical) in their facilities. The team ingrains Industry 4.0 Thinking into the design philosophy at every level to deliver truly agnostic solutions that adapt to continuous evolving customer requirements.