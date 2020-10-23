Panel Built’s Modular Offices Adapt to Meet New Workplace Needs

As a modular construction provider for 25 years, Panel Built, Inc. has always strived to push the envelope of our buildings to solve the ever-changing space needs of their customers. Utilizing their signature sandwich panels and binder-post wall system, Panel Built has been able to offer fully-custom modular rooms to fit a wide range of new applications. In order to accomplish this goal, Panel Built uses a variety of building materials to make the new office space fit into a wide range of environments, whether it requires a high insulation, increased sound-proofing, a bolstered fire rating, and/or sleek, smooth finish.

Today, businesses all over the United States have been adapting their workplaces to face current challenges and to provide a safe, comfortable space for their employees. To help ensure all employees are able to operate in a more calm, relaxed setting, Panel Built has adapted our modular office systems to serve as “wellness rooms” within a workplace. These wellness rooms are private places within a workplace (fitting into environments far beyond a traditional office setting), where employees can address their personal needs such as anxiety or other mental health issues. Providing this space for employees to relax and recharge helps promote an overall healthier workplace. To help ensure a private experience, the rooms can be granted additional sound deadening properties and built-in access control features.

Panel Built was founded in 1995 by brothers Pat and Mike Kiernan, and began with the construction of pre-manufactured buildings. Today, Panel Built offers a complete line of custom modular offices, mezzanines, security booths, pre-assembled exterior buildings, and cleanrooms. Panel Built isolation rooms are designed 100% to customer specification and are delivered with components ready for installation. Panel Built’s main mission is, “Solving Our Customers’ Space Needs with Excellence and Great Customer Service.”