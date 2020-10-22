Hirschbach is Live with Photector Photo and Documentation Platform

Henderson, Nev. October 22, 2020 – Photector, a mobile and desktop technology that allows trucking companies to easily take and share photographic documentation, announced that Hirschbach is live with its platform. Hirschbach is a privately owned refrigerated carrier that delivers state-of-the-art transportation solutions to its customers.

Hirschbach, like many fleets, has faced frequent damage to its expansive fleet, especially at points of interchange. But because there was no way to prove who or what caused the damage, Hirschbach was often left with the repair bill. Now with Photector, the company has a secure way to collect, store, retrieve and share photographic evidence of the equipment’s condition at the point of interchange.

Photector has worked with Hirschbach to fully integrate the Photector app with Hirschbach’s transportation management system, allowing drivers to capture a tamper-proof and traceable photo of the equipment on any mobile device that can be instantly accessed by Hirschbach or forwarded to a customer. Hirschbach relies on Photector to document the safe transport and delivery of customers’ perishable products all while helping Hirschbach protect its equipment and operators.

“Once we go live with Photector, which is fully integrated into our app, we will be able to prove that we aren’t at fault for equipment damage with photographic evidence tied to a specific time and place,” said Brian Kohlwes, general counsel and chief risk officer at Hirschbach. “It will also help us identify where phantom damage is occurring to our equipment and help protect the cargo of our customers. It’s an incredibly easy app for our drivers and team members to use and we appreciate that it is contactless. We expect to see an ROI almost instantly.”

“Trucking companies that prioritize automation and speed will continue to lead the industry, and that is certainly the case with Hirschbach,” said Aaron Bryden, CTO of Photector. “They are the forefront of service and efficiency, and we’re proud to partner with them in a way that protects their drivers, customers and bottom line.”

About Photector

Photector is the best way to capture, store, retrieve and share photo documentation of any exchange. Through Blockchain technology, photos and documents are irrefutable and immutable. Reduce searching and backtracking for photo evidence, bring your photo documentation into one secure, central place, for easy sharing and tamper-proof storage. Taking, storing, retrieving and sharing photo documentation is easy! For more information, visit https://photector.com/