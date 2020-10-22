Lance Troutman joins ThruWave as Vice President of Sales

Seattle, WA - October 1, 2020 - ThruWave, the pioneer of 3D millimeter wave (mmWave) imaging, welcomes Lance Troutman as Vice President of Sales. Troutman brings decades of experience helping customers in the logistics, warehousing, and materials handling industries optimize their pick, pack, and shipping operations. He has worked for multiple industry leaders including Dematic, Amazon Robotics, Kiva Systems, and SSI Schaefer.



“We are thrilled to welcome Lance to our ThruWave team as Vice President of Sales, and will benefit from his experience as our customers deploy ThruWave’s high throughput 3D mmWave solutions”, said ThruWave founder and CEO Matt Reynolds. “Third party logistics (3PLs) and micro fulfillment centers using Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) can improve their ASRS utilization and simultaneously reduce shipping costs by using ThruWave’s cube utilization solution.”

“I am excited to join ThruWave as we address key material storage and handling challenges faced by the logistics industry, and I look forward to helping our customers increase their efficiency and profitability.,” said Troutman.

About ThruWave

Based in Seattle, Washington, ThruWave makes the Invisible Visible with human-safe, 3D millimeter wave imaging. ThruWave sensors and software analytics are an easy retrofit for existing conveyor and robotic material handling systems, enabling supply chain and logistics customers to measure and improve their inbound and outbound item handling.

Media Contact

Kerry Krause

Head of Marketing & Strategy

press@thruwave.com