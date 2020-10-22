Fleet Advantage CTO and COO James Griffin to Speak at IFDA Distribution Solutions Conference

FORT LAUDERDALE (October 22, 2020) – Fleet Advantage, a leading innovator in truck fleet business analytics, equipment financing, and Life Cycle Cost Management (LCCM) today announced that Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer, James Griffin, CTP is presenting at this year’s digital IFDA Distribution Solutions Conference. Griffin’s session: “Big Data Shows the Big Picture of Fleet Operations” is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 1:30 p.m. EDT.

Food distribution and manufacturing companies are leveraging big data and how it affects everything from their operational strategies, logistics, procurement, truck maintenance practices and more. Fleet managers are not only directed to increase efficiencies and save money, but they must also monitor and comply with growing regulatory mandates such as the Food Safety Modernization Act and Hours of Service Rules, while still meeting increasing customer expectations. While food distributors can operate hundreds of vehicles, they may lack the tools and resources needed to properly monitor and analyze the volume of data they receive to make critical decisions that affect the bottom line.

In his session, Griffin will discuss how analyzing appropriate data can provide insightful visibility into critical components of a food distribution fleet’s operations, as well as how Business Intelligence is shaping the future of food distribution fleets today.

James Griffin is a seasoned IT executive with over 25 years of experience in technology and information systems. He is responsible for building technology-driven engineering and professional service support teams that address both internal and client-centric goals. He is a proven leader, innovator and technology visionary widely respected for his thought leadership and recognized with multi-industry awards and U.S. patents. “Every industry today is utilizing Big Data and Business Intelligence in some fashion, with many relying on lifecycle asset management and technology resources that can help them to make more strategic and profitable decisions,” said Griffin.

The IFDA Distribution Solutions Conference is an annual event created to educate those in the food distribution space on the latest intelligence tools to meet the challenges of today including warehouse operations, transportation, talent development and compliance.

Fleet Advantage will have a virtual booth at the 2020 IFDA Distribution Solutions Conference.

About Fleet Advantage

Fleet Advantage has over $1 Billion of assets under its Life Cycle Cost Management (LCCM) program and serves America’s top corporate fleets. Fleet Advantage guarantees the absolute lowest cost of operation by providing truck and trailer financing with matching proprietary data driven IT processes and fleet analytics, using the latest equipment technology to achieve optimum vehicle productivity and maximum safety. Fleet Advantage is ranked as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the state of Florida and the fastest growing independent truck lessor in the U.S. In 2018, Fleet Advantage was ranked the 9th Top Private Independent from Monitor Daily; and in 2015 and 2013, the company was named to Inc. magazines’ 500|5000 list of fastest growing companies in the nation. In 2011, CEO John Flynn received the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year® 2011 Florida – Emerging Category award.

About IFDA

IFDA is the premier trade association for the foodservice distribution industry. With a combined annual sales volume of over $300 billion, foodservice distributors are vital drivers of the American economy. IFDA Member Companies play a critical role in the foodservice industry supply chain, delivering food and other products to more than one million professional kitchens every day.