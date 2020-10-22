ForwardX Robotics Wins Award at CIIF 2020

BEIJING, CHINA – Oct. 22, 2020 – ForwardX Robotics, the vision-first developer of intelligent mobile robotics, has been awarded the ‘CIIF Robot Award’ by the 22nd China International Industry Fair for its Max 200 Lift autonomous mobile robot (AMR). Announced during the 5-day industrial event in September, the award was granted to robotics solution providers for outstanding innovation, performance, and application in the industry.

“It is truly an honor to be recognized as a winner of the CIIF Robot Award. This acknowledgment confirms that our vision-first robots are making a difference in the manufacturing industry,” said Viktor Wang, Senior Product Director at ForwardX Robotics. “Employing our visual perception technology, the Max 200 Lift robot has become a category-leading solution for production facilities across China. The landscape of manufacturing is changing, and we believe that our Max solutions will transform the industry by helping manufacturers address issues stemming from a lack of flexibility and growing labor concerns.”

Established in 1999, the China International Industry Fair is the leading industrial exhibition for Asia’s manufacturing industry, with roughly 2,600 companies exhibiting and over 180,000 domestic and international visitors attending annually. The 22nd iteration of the event was held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, with the 300,000 square meter-exhibition split into 9 different showcases, including the Robotics Show where ForwardX and many other robotics developers were located.

On show throughout the event, the Max 200 Lift AMR is designed to autonomously move payloads of up to 200kg (440lbs) around production facilities in order to help manufacturers achieve more flexible, agile, and lean operations. As part of the wider Max solution range that also includes a 500kg-payload model, the Max 200 Lift uses sensor fusion to combine visual and LiDAR-based perception data in order to segment its environment, detect and identify objects within its vicinity, and plan and adjust paths on-the-fly. The Max solution is currently used in a number of facilities, including TCL’s Guangdong-based 5G Smart Factory, to automate multiple workflows, such as lineside delivery, work-in-progress transport, and finished goods storage. As part of its display, ForwardX demonstrated the Max 200 Lift’s unique ability to navigate through multi-story facilities as it called for, entered, and exited a mock elevator staged within the booth.

“With this being our first appearance at the exhibition, we’re really grateful to have been recognized by CIIF’s Award Appraisal Department for our work in robotics,” said Nicolas Chee, founder and CEO at ForwardX Robotics. “While it’s nice to be acknowledged, we are still very much committed to empowering our customers and helping them realize the future of industry within their facilities.”

Following its appearance at CIIF, ForwardX also unveiled its newest office in Shanghai which will aim to meet growing demand in Southern Asia. Furthermore, ForwardX announced it will be exhibiting at CeMAT Asia in Shanghai, a leading trade show for intralogistics and supply chain management. Set to take place between November 3-6, the trade show is expected to attract over 100,000 visitors and ForwardX will be one of over 600 companies exhibiting.

About ForwardX Robotics

ForwardX Robotics is a leading innovator in the fields of Artificial Intelligence and Robotics that develops an intelligent mobile robotics platform designed to automate material handling in logistics, manufacturing, and retail environments. With a team of over 200, 10 international patents, and more than 170 patents pending, ForwardX continues to innovate with the mission of empowering supply chains to deliver the next generation of industry.