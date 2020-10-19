CLX Logistics Expands Long-Term Partnership With BluJay Solutions

Blue Bell, PA, October 19, 2020 – CLX Logistics, LLC (CLX), a global 4PL provider of comprehensive global chemical logistics solutions for all regions and modes, announces the long-term expansion and extension of its partnership with BluJay Solutions, a market-leader in global supply chain execution solutions, furthering a partnership that has led the chemical industry in transportation optimization for more than a decade.

BluJay has shown unmatched expertise delivering complex transportation and supply chain management solutions on all continents for ground and ocean freight. CLX continues to be impressed with the forward-thinking leadership and management at BluJay, and the extent to which the company has expanded its product development capacity and velocity.

“BluJay’s commitment to developing industry-leading technologies to enhance and optimize supply chain management is unparalleled, and we’re excited for what the future holds for our partnership,” said David R. Vieira, Chief Executive Officer at CLX Logistics. “This partnership marks a new chapter in our ever-expanding ability to deliver value, savings, and overall supply chain visibility to our customers and theirs. Our focus on the chemical market continues to lead the industry around the world, especially concerning ground and ocean freight planning, optimization and execution.”

BluJay’s product updates include three major version rollouts per year, each packed with dozens of new features in a continual effort to provide chemical manufacturers and their customers around the world with the data, insights, and technology solutions they need to optimize their supply chains.

“As leaders in developing next-level collaborative networks and technology that drive data-driven insights, we’re looking forward to the advantages that our partnership with CLX Logistics brings to our ability to serve chemical manufacturers around the world,” said Andrew Kirkwood, CEO of BluJay Solutions. “CLX’s expertise in chemical supply chain logistics and global transportation is invaluable in helping us provide strategies and solutions that improve business for our customers in the sector.”

About CLX Logistics

CLX Logistics, LLC, the world leader in chemical supply chain solutions, is a leading 4PL provider of comprehensive chemical logistics management, technology, and supply chain consulting services. With offices in North America and Europe, CLX Logistics solves its customers’ most vital logistics challenges by leveraging a broad range of industry expertise, best-of-breed technology, and a personalized, high-touch approach to deliver measurable, sustainable value. For more information, visit www.CLXLogistics.com .

About BluJay Solutions

BluJay Solutions helps companies around the world achieve excellence in logistics and trade compliance - it’s in our DNA. Through a blend of Data, Networks, and Applications, delivered in the BluJay Way, our DNA platform powers the Frictionless Supply Chain for thousands of the world’s leading manufacturers, retailers, distributors, freight forwarders, customs brokers, carriers, and logistics service providers.