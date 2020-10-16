Panel Built Modular Walls Help Perfect Existing Office Space

Panel Built’s modular office walls utilize a prefabricated, panelized design to quickly, efficiently, and conveniently create new office space. By creating a lightweight sandwich panels, new rooms and offices can be installed into existing open offices. Thanks to their binder-post connectors, customers can fully customize their office layouts, allowing for fully unique designs that perfectly fits each office’s needs.

Panel Built also can customize the modular wall panel’s materials in order to give the office special properties and characteristics. Frequently, offices require additional sound deadening and noise canceling, especially when the new office space is being installed into a manufacturing or industrial environment. In this instance, Panel Built can add sound dampening board to the panel to help increase the building’s STC rating, reducing the noise that permeates the building. Additionally, the offices can be outfitted with higher R-Values (insulation) and fire resistance through specialty wall cores. Panel Built has adapted our panels and adopted a variety of material options in order to ensure the modular wall systems will effectively fit in a wide range of environments from chemical plants to school buildings. To help with this, Panel Built also offers a variety of panel skins and facings. This includes but it not limited to vinyl-covered gypsum, stucco embossed steel, FRP, and more! These different skins come in a number of different color options (with custom colors available) and can help with provide added durability, moisture, and aesthetics.

Panel Built was founded in 1995 by brothers Pat and Mike Kiernan, and began with the construction of pre-manufactured buildings. Today, Panel Built offers a complete line of custom modular offices, mezzanines, security booths, pre-assembled exterior buildings, and cleanrooms. Panel Built isolation rooms are designed 100% to customer specification and are delivered with components ready for installation. Panel Built’s main mission is, “Solving Our Customers’ Space Needs with Excellence and Great Customer Service.”