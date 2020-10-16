TXS can provide Accounting Solutions and Placement for fleet carriers on your location or facility.

MONTEBELLO, CA October 16, 2020 – Terminal Exchange Services, Inc.

Terminal Exchange Services, Inc. is the first outfit in the USA to offer 24/7 secure fleet trailer parking and drop yard services nationwide.

When Joining TXS Network our services include Accounting Solutions and Placement for fleet carriers on your location or facility.

If you are a Warehouse, Distribution Center, Truck Stop, Terminal or a Trucking Company with 24/7 access, and you have surplus unused tractor/trailer/container or chassis parking, Please Contact Us!

TXS Marketing Department will seek out, negotiate, contract and finalize every aspect involved with finding reputable fleet tenants to sub-lease space or rent property by the "unit" or by the acre of your unused industrial property.

Want to learn more about Terminal Exchange Services Inc or sign up to join our ever- growing network.

Visit: https://terminalexchangeservices.com/ or Call us 323-725-1994