How Does RSS Feed Reader work?

It is evident that web users prefer quick access to their favourite content on a single platform which also saves them the hassle of searching for their desired web page. In a sea of web pages, landing on the most meaningful ones is quite a challenge and it is understandable that none of us would want to waste time skimming through the web to get to our desired page right? Well, thanks to the RSS feed reader that is no longer a problem.



How does it work?

To get started on the RSS feed reader, first, you need to subscribe to your favourite website by clicking the RSS icon. After subscribing to the RSS feed, this RSS feed contains a link which will direct you to the content posted on the website.

In the case of podcasts, apps like iTunes or Spotify access the RSS feeds of the content owners so that users can subscribe to the podcasts/content. Anytime you publish or upload a new episode, the podcast players update and your subscribers get notified. This is cool because you only have to upload your episode once, and instead of uploading them to the podcast players, you will upload them to your hosting site.

A hosting site is a website that will hold the podcast episodes of the content owner as MP3 files, and generate an RSS feed that they can share with all the podcast directories.



Where do I get my RSS feed?

After choosing a host, you can access the RSS feed from the podcast webpage you created with your hosting site. This can be different from host to host, but nowadays most of them have made accessing your RSS feed very simple.



RSS and its role:

What is an RSS Feed reader? The RSS is a web feed that is not really designed for people to read but it's designed for programs to pass data around about the content on the site and also to notify the subscriber about the new update and content being posted on the site etc.

Every time you visit your favourite website searching for new content and find none, you waste time. RSS feeds are a way to extricate yourself from this process by bringing all of the latest content directly to you in one place.



Let's say you check multiple blogs everyday, normally you go on each of them one by one looking for new content, but with RSS feeds they are all in the same place. You can make that place your homepage, a desktop icon or an app on the phone.



The RSS has a lot to offer. For example, the user can easily subscribe to their favourite news sites and organize them under a single folder. With services like Content Studio and Hootsuite, you can search through content ideas with RSS feed reader and automatically post content to your website through your social media accounts using RSS feeds.



Customer experience management and the RSS:

Companies and brands that retain a good insight to their customers need to build their repute as professional and trustworthy organizations. This level of regard and goodwill can be achieved if companies set up a simple, effective and user-friendly system that bridges the gap between the customers and the company. The company can keep track of the subscriptions and activities of their customers and install plugins and tools for customers to describe their concerns without exchanging a lot of words. Such a unified platform would allow users to interact with their customer support very efficiently.

Having an RSS feed reader on the website is a part of customer experience management that allows website owners to put their visitors first. In fact, 96% of marketers consider customer experience management crucial for businesses.



The content owners can also identify the blogs and articles that have been ‘added to favourites’ the most. This way companies can assess the demand and reach of their content, hence enabling them to know what the general public likes to see the most. If such a management system is established, communication between companies and customers become simple and easy. This will allow the company to create trending content that suits the preference of the general audience or customers.



RSS is a very powerful tool if utilized smartly. It would further add up to the company’s efforts to create effective customers experience management. RSS is a clever move to make people go from “audience to customers” because of the convenience it creates for the content owners and the subscribers. This advanced facility has not only saved a lot of time but has also evaded the hustle of searching for new content on the web. Creating such an innovative convenience for the users will not only benefit the users but will also bring positive outcomes for the company aswell.

