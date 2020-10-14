Rebirth Analytics Adds Five Risk Management, Supply Chain Veterans to Advisory Team

Rebirth Analytics, the world's only predictive, proprietary, risk-finding technology driven by the power of AI, today announced the addition of five industry leaders to its advisory board.

With expertise in risk management, supply chain, finance and sourcing, Rebirth’s advisory team represents leaders from well-known companies including:

• Stacey Kobayashi, former Director of International Transportation & Supply Chain, at Nike, Starbucks, Ace Hardware, Quiznos, and Titleist. Kobayashi has deep experience running large supply chains and brings subject matter expertise in risk mitigation implementation to Rebirth Analytics.

• Dr. Tim Leung, Director of Computational Finance & Risk Management at University of Washington; Boeing Professor of Applied Math University of Washington. Dr. Leung is one of the world’s premier computational financial risk experts with a proven understanding of how to apply technology to solve business problems.

• Tony Catalfano, former CEO at Worldpay, Inc. Catalfano’s deep payments and financing experience will help Rebirth Analytics leverage existing payments and fintech opportunities while creating deeper financial opportunities for private companies. His unique understanding of penetrating large groups of SMEs with new technology adds to his experience in taking companies public.

• Pablo Ramirez, former Director of Procurement & Ethical Sourcing Manager at Chipotle, Winrock International and Starbucks. Ramirez is a thought leader with proven track record in sustainability and sourcing, who brings a deep understanding of ‘hidden’ risks in procurement to the team. Ramirez looks forward to further developing a strong ethical sourcing and environmental, social, and corporate governance (“ESG”) rating focus within Rebirth Analytics.

• Dr. Joseph Williams, Seattle Director for the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), Washington Governor Jay Inslee former Information and Communication Technology advisor, former Business School Dean of Seattle Pacific University.

“We are honored to add such distinguished industry leaders to our team of advisors,” said Chonchol Gupta, founder and CEO of Rebirth Analytics, "This represents an important milestone for our company. This group of subject matter experts have been enthusiastically supporting Rebirth Analytics and me for years. Together, we thoughtfully curated this board of experts in risk management, supply chain, finance, sustainability and sourcing to provide credibility and support for our diverse global clients.”

About Rebirth Analytics

Founded in 2018, Rebirth Analytics provides evidence-based protection and visibility into an organization’s supply chain risks. We do this by aggregating data across six different risk categories and deploying the results to decision-makers almost instantly. Our integrated platform incorporates proprietary AI, enterprise-to-supplier specific views and externally validated data to provide users clarity on where risk may lie. Through our partnerships with Microsoft, IBM, and ESRI we deliver a single solution package that benefits a wide variety of sectors including manufacturing, retail, finance, insurance, hospitality, nonprofits and more. With customers throughout the world, Rebirth Analytics is a private company with offices in the U.S. and UK. Visit rebirthanalytics.com for more information or follow us at LinkedIn or Twitter.