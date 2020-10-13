Supply Chain Now Announces Partnership with LeadCoverage

Supply Chain Now, a global digital content and thought-leadership community, today announced a partnership with LeadCoverage, a premier B2B marketing and PR agency focused on supply chain, logistics and manufacturing industries. LeadCoverage helps companies boost lead generation through targeted marketing strategies and media coverage that drives inbound conversions and measurable marketing ROI.

The partnership reflects the rapid growth of both Atlanta-based companies and the rapid rise in supply chain investment and awareness. The partners will highlight supply chain industry challenges, achievements and innovations together, driven by Supply Chain Now’s award-winning digital network. Additionally, Supply Chain Now clients will have access to LeadCoverage’s lead generation options, converting content into leads and appointments.

“Supply Chain Now’s mission is to give voice to and elevate the leaders and innovators in the global supply chain industry within our engaged audience of over 1.1 million,” said Scott Luton, founder of Supply Chain Now. “Through this partnership, LeadCoverage will help promote those leaders within the marketplace through its ROI-driven marketing approach.”

Supply Chain Now amplifies thought-leadership with interactive and educational livestreams, podcasts, vlogs, webinars, and digital events. Supply Chain Now welcomes the most prominent guests in the industry and provides visibility and brand awareness to sponsors who desire access to the Supply Chain Now community.

“Scott Luton and Greg White at Supply Chain Now have a great platform and our clients are thrilled to have an opportunity to share their good news on their podcast network,” said Kara Brown, co-founder, chief revenue officer. “Ultimately, we will work together to implement a process that drives inbound and outbound leads for SCN and participating companies and sponsors through our proven processes and platform.”

About Supply Chain Now:

The thought-leaders and influencers at Supply Chain Now share industry news, best-practices and events, and

bring leaders and practitioners together to discuss the key challenges impacting supply chain today and tomorrow. Our leaders are repeatedly sourced to provide insight into supply chain news, technology, disruption and innovation, and rank in the top 25 of many industry influencer lists. Supply Chain Now content vehicles include

podcasts, livestreaming, virtual events and articles that have accumulated millions of views, plays and reads since 2017 and continue to reach a growing global audience. Our podcasts have hit Apple Podcasts business leadership charts in over 60 countries. Supply Chain Now is listed in “Best Supply Chain Podcasts We Could Find” by Player FM and ranks #1 on Feedspot.com, “Top 10 Supply Chain Management Audio Podcasts & Radio You Must Subscribe & Listen To in 2020.” For more information, visit https://supplychainnow.com or follow on LinkedIn or Twitter: @SCNRadio.

About LeadCoverage:

LeadCoverage is a premier B2B marketing and PR agency that helps companies develop, or boost, lead generation through targeted marketing strategies and media coverage that drives inbound conversions and measurable marketing ROI. Founded by supply chain and heavy industrial marketing experts Kara Brown and Will Haraway, LeadCoverage provides lead gen services including marketing and sales alignment, perfecting tech stacks, social and email conversion, SEO and PPC, and sales accountability. For more information, visit www.leadcoverage.com.

