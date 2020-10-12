InXpress Named “Best Culture Franchise” by Franchise Business Review

South Jordan, Utah (October 12, 2020) – InXpress, the global business-to-business shipping and logistics franchise, was named in Franchise Business Review’s first-annual “Culture100,” award-winners. InXpress was recognized for its unmatched company culture and included within The Top 100 Franchises, which received the highest ratings for leadership, mission, community, and overall franchisee satisfaction.

Company culture is one of the most important factors that contribute to ultimate franchisee satisfaction. It not only encourages improvement on system-wide performance, but inspires dedication and drives profits for franchisees. Franchise Business Review surveyed InXpress franchisees on 37 benchmark questions about leadership, franchise community, training and support, core values, franchise system, financial opportunity and self-evaluation to share their experience within the network. According to more than 70 percent of franchisees who participated, InXpress consistently offers a supportive community and positively innovates its procedures for the future.

“InXpress creates a collaborative environment that truly allows franchisees to make their business their own, while feeling immense support not only from our executive team but the community around them,” said Dustin Hansen, CEO InXpress of Americas. “From integrating the latest technology to providing the utmost quality services and leading with honest core values, we’re dedicated to improving the lives of our franchisees through every aspect of the business.”

InXpress promotes open communication amongst the leadership team and throughout the system. The global company is known of its ‘All-In,’ collaborative team mentality. InXpress ensures that each individual owner has the tools they need to become profitable while also proudly operating a business they genuinely enjoy. Among the brands that Franchise Business Review researched for top company culture, InXpress overall scored above average for its designated benchmarks. The common themes within the franchisee satisfaction summary report for 2019, was high satisfaction for clear vision, involvement and effectiveness from the leadership team, the franchisors commitment to honesty, integrity and the success of the franchise owners and the supportive culture among the franchisee community.

Franchise Business Review is an independent research firm that benchmarks franchisee satisfaction. This first-annual Culture100 award honors franchise organizations who designed, built, and maintained an outstanding company culture. InXpress was carefully chosen for its strong brand, effective communication, and trustworthy leadership.

About InXpress

InXpress, a global business-to-business franchise company in the shipping and logistics industry, with a network of over 400 franchisees provides SMEs with unrivaled time and cost-saving shipping solutions through consultative services and innovative software. Due to the franchise’s size and its partnership with multiple world-class carrier partners, InXpress franchisees can offer big shipping discounts to small and medium-sized business. With automated shipping preparation and one-on-one account management, InXpress customers are treated with the care and services typically reserved for Fortune 1000 companies. The core services include international small parcel, domestic small parcel and LTL (freight). The company was founded in 1999 in the United Kingdom and currently operates in 14 countries. InXpress Americas began franchising in 2006. To learn more about the franchise opportunity and the reoccurring revenue potential, visit https://inxpressfranchise.com/.

