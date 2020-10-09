Panel Built Cleanrooms Can Create Positive and Negative Pressure Environments

As a modular construction provider for 25 years, Panel Built, Inc. has a great deal of experience with a variety of specialized modular spaces. In the case of cleanrooms, Panel Built has built a assortment of ISO level cleanrooms for applications ranging from precision laser measuring to pharmaceutical packaging. The general concept of a cleanroom is easy to understand; the room has a variety of specialized HVAC systems and air returns to constant keep the air filtered to reduce the number of particles in the air. However, many may be unfamiliar with the concept of positive and negative pressure in terms of a cleanroom. For many manufacturing and packaging applications, positive pressure must be kept in the cleanroom to keep outside contaminants from entering the room. This keeps products in pristine condition for the consumer.

The inverse is the same for negative pressure cleanrooms; they are designed to keep any contaminants or pathogens within the cleanroom environment. This type of cleanroom can most often be found in medical institutions or in cases where harmful chemicals are in use within the room. Negative pressure rooms are often used in ‘isolation rooms’ in medical facilities so that patients with infectious disease can be treated without being a risk to others within the facility. The negative pressure cleanroom will be constantly pulling the air out of the room and filtering it, before depositing the air in a safe location outside of the hospital. This set up creates negative pressure within the room while filtering the air. Using Panel Built’s panelized, modular construction system, these negative pressure cleanrooms can be custom designed and installed into existing facilities conveniently and in a fraction of the time of traditional construction.

Panel Built was founded in 1995 by brothers Pat and Mike Kiernan, and began with the construction of pre-manufactured buildings. Today, Panel Built offers a complete line of custom modular offices, mezzanines, security booths, pre-assembled exterior buildings, and cleanrooms. Panel Built isolation rooms are designed 100% to customer specification and are delivered with components ready for installation. Panel Built’s main mission is, “Solving Our Customers’ Space Needs with Excellence and Great Customer Service.”