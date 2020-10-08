Atlas Companies Acquires Toyota-Lift of Minnesota

On July 1 2020, the Atlas Companies of Chicago acquired Minnesota-based material handling company: Toyota-Lift of Minnesota, Inc.

Atlas Toyota Material Handling (ATMH) has been a consistent leader in the material handling industry and, year after year maintains its rank as one of the top Toyota Material Handling companies in the United States. “Atlas Toyota Material Handling has been an exemplary Toyota dealer for more than 50 years, and we look forward to seeing what they can achieve with an expanded territory as a result of this acquisition,” said TMH President & CEO Jeff Rufener.

Since its founding in 1951, Atlas has built a reputation as a trustworthy business resource not only for forklift and lift truck sales, but also for rental equipment, maintenance services, floor cleaning equipment, warehousing systems and a variety of material handling equipment from industry-leading manufacturers. It is the goal of Allen Rawson, President & CEO of the Atlas companies, to promote the same values of integrity and excellence within every level of ATLM’s current business units. “We are excited for the opportunity to grow our business and to continue to offer customers in Minnesota and Wisconsin the same top notch service that they have come to expect,” said Al Rawson, President of Atlas Toyota Material Handling. “We look forward to this new chapter for our company.”

The overall theme of the merger has been one of teamwork between newly united departments and associates. As the 2020 year moves toward its final months, the process will extend to web communication media and integrated company processes in order to provide Atlas customers with a seamless experience.