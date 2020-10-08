Ware2Go expands flexible fulfillment platform for small merchants

UPS Inc. is continuing to invest in its platform for helping small and medium businesses compete with amazon.com-scale competitors, announcing today that its Ware2Go unit has launched a technology platform with a combined warehouse management system (WMS), order management system (OMS), and transportation management system (TMS).

Originally launched in 2018 as a digital provider of flexible warehousing space, Ware2Go says its new FulfillmentVu platform empowers merchants of all sizes to meet customer expectations for one- to two-day shipping.

The firm says its new platform allows merchants to customize their fulfillment operations across Ware2Go’s “extensive” warehouse network with little to no operational burden, because it supports integration points across any sales channel, e-commerce storefront, or enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform. Atlanta-based Ware2Go says that approach can “level the playing field” by providing on-demand fulfillment for business of all sizes without long-term contracts or order minimums.

“Historically, this type of technology has only been available to large enterprise companies due to cost, complexity, and infrastructure,” Ware2Go CEO Steve Denton said in a release. “FulfillmentVu, along with Ware2Go’s 1- to 2-day delivery network, is leveling the playing field and enabling companies of all sizes to compete and win across all sales channels.”

According to Denton, that capability is critical in the modern “business to everyone” (B2E) era of commerce, where they need to scale with demand and respond to growth opportunities, even in turbulent markets.