Ivanti Expands Relationship with Ingram Micro

Ivanti Wavelink, the supply chain business unit of Ivanti, has signed a go-to-market agreement with Ingram Micro Inc. This new agreement expands Ivanti’s relationship with Ingram Micro, now providing Ingram Micro’s Gold and Silver partners with access to the full Ivanti® Wavelink® portfolio of mobile productivity and device management offerings, trusted by the world’s largest supply chains.

“The Ivanti Wavelink products are used by 24 of the world’s top 25 supply chain companies and we are pleased to give our partners greater choice and flexibility when procuring our mobile device management and productivity solutions through distribution,” said Brandon Black, vice president and general manager, Ivanti Wavelink. “As the world’s largest technology distributor, Ingram Micro’s extensive network of solution provider partners both in North America and across the globe will further extend our leadership in helping customers modernize their supply chains and warehousing operations.”

Effective immediately, this new agreement provides Ingram Micro channel partners with access to the entire portfolio of Ivanti Wavelink Solutions, including Velocity, which enables organizations to access telnet and web-based apps via Android; Avalanche®, an MDM platform designed to improve worker productivity and accuracy; and Speakeasy, which enables organization to add voice to any application for improved worker safety and productivity.

“We are delighted to add the Ivanti Wavelink mobility management solutions to our growing portfolio of offerings for the supply chain,” said Jeff Yelton, vice president and general manager, Advanced Solutions for Ingram Micro. “Mobile device management is becoming increasingly important as warehouses and supply chains migrate to more advanced, mobile solutions that improve productivity, increase accuracy and promote worker safety.”



For more information on Ivanti Wavelink products and solutions, visit www.ivanti.com/wavelink.