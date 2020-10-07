Avetta Adds Key Executives to Deliver on Next Generation Supply Chain Risk Platform

Orem, Utah—Avetta® (www.avetta.com), the leading provider of supply chain risk management, announced three new executives have joined the Avetta leadership team. Taylor Allis joins as chief product officer, Christopher Lewis has been promoted to chief technology officer and Jitesh Chanchani has joined as senior vice president of partnerships. The additions help Avetta continue to accelerate its Supply Chain Risk Management vision with technology, products and solutions for clients and suppliers worldwide.

“Supply chain risk management requires having the data to make the right decisions across the entire network,” said Arshad Matin, Avetta President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our Connect platform helps clients and suppliers work together to manage safety, sustainability and financial risks. It monitors compliance with critical standards and provides the analytics to evaluate performance. The talented and experienced executives joining our team will help us deliver more capabilities and deepen the analytical insights.”

In his role as Chief Product Officer, Taylor Allis strengthens Avetta through strategic innovation, feature enhancement and global expansion. His unique experience combined with an innate vision drives safety, sustainability and efficiency across global supply chains. Prior to joining Avetta, Allis led the product strategy and vision at Enablon, a Wolters Kluwer business, and a leader in Operational and Sustainability Software. As Global Vice President of Product & Marketing there, Allis led programs that inspired explosive growth, including $2.5 billion in new capital investment in the EHS industry.

Allis also has served in leadership positions for Sun Microsystems/Oracle, TTEC, IQNavigator/Beeline and three start-ups. His efforts have led to strong results. Allis doubled and tripled the size of three businesses he has worked in, developed the first AI products for two businesses, and co-invented a cloud solution that has secured eight issued and 17 pending patents.



“With both Avetta’s technology and large network of supply chain companies, we can elevate supply chain risk management to deliver more value throughout more areas and more solutions in the value chain,” said Allis. “It’s great to be part of this tremendous company, and I look forward to executing on and adding to the vision of how Avetta can help companies thrive in safety and ESG.”

Christopher Lewis, promoted to the position of CTO, started at Avetta as a vice president of data analytics in March of this year. Lewis has more than 25 years of experience in product development and delivery of analytical solutions. He spent the last few years at IHS Markit working across the organization (financial markets, automotive, maritime, energy, chemicals, global trade, etc.) to set up an enterprise data lake and enable data science and analytics.

Prior to that, he was CTO at Seismic Micro-Technology for more than 18 years before it was acquired by IHS, where he and his team successfully delivered multiple analytical products (geophysical, geological, engineering) to the oil and gas industry.

As CTO, Lewis is responsible for product development, helping achieve the product solution that matches Avetta’s future vision. He will complete Avetta’s transformation toward fully agile development, high scalability solutions and automated testing capabilities.

“Technology is a critical part of delivering the Avetta vision,” said Lewis. “This is a great opportunity to innovate and develop leading-edge analytics, technologies and solutions to bring more data and more value to the Avetta network and its clients.”

After consulting for Avetta since February 2020, Jitesh Chanchani joins Avetta full time as Senior Vice-President. Chanchani will drive the new Worker Management strategy, adding it as a solution and revenue engine for the company. Chanchani will build Avetta’s Partner ecosystem. With Avetta’s network of almost 500 clients and 100,000 suppliers, Chanchani will develop strategic partnerships that deliver additional value to that network, contributing toward a safer, more efficient supply chain.



Chanchani brings 25 years of experience in the enterprise software space, across many functions, including product management, business development and M&A. Prior to joining Avetta, Chanchani served as the CEO of a venture-backed SaaS software company, Accend Inc. He also held leadership roles at IHS Markit, VMware, and Symantec where he had responsibility for the company’s market-leading GRC product line.

“I’m excited to lead Avetta’s worker management initiatives and develop the strategic partnerships to help both clients and suppliers build the best, most resilient supply chains in their industries,” said Chanchani. “Even though Avetta is a successful, fast growing company, its potential is just beginning to be realized.”

Avetta’s technology platform, Avetta Connect™, helps companies worldwide build resilience and continuity in their supply chains – from increasing visibility within the network to ensuring safety and sustainability. The Avetta Marketplace provides suppliers and contractors deep discounts on insurance and safety-related products and services. The company now has 450+ clients, 95,000 suppliers with more than 350,000 connections in more than 100 countries.