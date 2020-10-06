Gebrüder Weiss is given the green light for Ipsen acquisition

Gebrüder Weiss's strategic acquisition of Ipsen Logistics was contractually finalized at the end of July. The responsible antitrust authorities in Germany and Austria have given their approval; the purchase was implemented on October 1. Gebrüder Weiss will take on the 180 former Ipsen employees spread across eight locations, thereby strengthening its position in the important German market. While Ipsen's locations in Germany will begin operating immediately under the name of Gebrüder Weiss, the plan is for the national companies in Belgium, Malaysia, and Poland to change their name at the turn of the year 2020/21.

"We are delighted to welcome the customers and employees of Ipsen Logistics to Gebrüder Weiss. It is our aim to further develop our air and sea freight services together through which we can create added value for our customers," says Lothar Thoma. Managing Director Air & Sea at Gebrüder Weiss. "What has become clear over the past few weeks of intensive work is that our two corporate cultures are a perfect match. We know that our employees and customers are in good hands at Gebrüder Weiss," added the two Managing Directors of Ipsen Logistics, Eduard Dubbers-Albrecht, and Hans-Christian Specht.

Gebrüder Weiss will continue to pursue its formula for success in the air and sea freight sector – based on combining a regional presence and customer care with global services and logistics solutions. "Customers from both companies are familiar with and count on a consistent and exceptionally high level of service quality. Our global network of locations means that we are now able to offer to Ipsen's customers, too, a wide range of services for their global supply chains," says Lothar Thoma.

Photo Caption: At the contract signing in Frankfurt (from left to right): Wolfram Senger-Weiss (CEO of Gebrüder Weiss) and Lothar Thoma (Managing Director Air & Sea at Gebrüder Weiss) with Hans-Christian Specht and Eduard Dubbers-Albrecht (both Managing Directors at Ipsen Logistics). (Source: Gebrüder Weiss).

