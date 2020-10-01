Port Manatee promotes three, forms new department

PALMETTO, Florida – Port Manatee has promoted three members of its professional team, effective today [Thursday, Oct. 1], and created a new communications and public relations department.

Heading the newly formed department is Virginia Zimmermann, who has been elevated to the position of director of communications and public relations. She came aboard at Port Manatee in October 2013 as marketing and public relations manager and most recently served as senior manager of communications and government relations.

Also in the new department, Caitlin Mullan has been promoted to communications specialist. She joined the port in June 2019 as communications and marketing assistant.

Meanwhile, David “Moe” Moravchik has been upgraded to deputy director of public safety and security at Port Manatee. Moravchik, a 25-year U.S. Army airborne tanker combat veteran who retired with the rank of first sergeant, came to the port in March 2018 as security compliance officer and served since June 2018 as security compliance manager.

Port Manatee’s executive director, Carlos Buqueras, to whom Zimmermann now directly reports, said, “We are enthusiastic about the promotions earned by these three exceptional members of the Port Manatee team. Furthermore, we look forward to the work of the new department on multiple fronts in advancing the communications, public relations and government relations initiatives of the port in these unprecedented times.”

Located “Where Tampa Bay Meets the Gulf of Mexico,” Port Manatee is the closest U.S. deepwater seaport to the expanded Panama Canal, with 10 40-foot-draft berths serving container, bulk, breakbulk, heavylift, project and general cargo customers. The self-sustaining port generates more than $3.9 billion in annual economic impact while providing for more than 27,000 direct and indirect jobs, all without benefit of local property tax support.

