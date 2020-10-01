US and Candadian Executives Listed Atop Global Women Role Model Lists

According to research conducted by INvolve, a group that champions diversity and inclusion in business, there are more Male CEOs called Mark or Mike than Women CEOs in the S&P 500. In fact, there are 33 individuals called Mark or (Mike) in the top listed companies, in comparison to the 31 Women at the top. The data, collated in conjuction with Boardex, highlights a need for businesses to take urgent action to support women reach senior roles.

INvolve’s Founder & CEO, Suki Sandhu, who was awarded his OBE (a United Kingdom honor from the Queen of England) in 2019 for services to diversity in business, has worked for nearly a decade on advising companies on how to improve diversity.

Mr Sandhu said: ‘Despite the many initiatives to address gender inequality, it’s clear that there is still a shocking lack of women in senior positions which continues to drive a significant gender divide across all levels and salary bands in organizations today.

‘We know that due to the impact of Covid-19, coupled with existing gender inequalities, women have been made more vulnerable, and so it’s vital that we continue to push for change. That’s why it’s more important than ever that we celebrate those who are taking action globally to drive inclusion for women, and that’s why the HERoes Women Role Model Lists are so important.

‘We’re delighted to be celebrating another fantastic group of people from across the world who are collectively driving cultural change and creating workplaces where women have an opportunity to succeed and be recognised as equal to men.’

This year, the lists celebrate talent from around the globe. 25 senior executives from the US take places on the HERoes Women Executives List, 21 on the HERoes Women Future Leaders List and 16 individuals on the HERoes Women Advocates List. This highlights the contributions made by senior executives from global multinational organizations.