Port Manatee achieves homeland security C-TPAT recertification

PALMETTO, Florida – With its implementation of enhanced cybersecurity measures, Port Manatee has earned federal recertification as a member of U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Customs-Trade Partnership Against Terrorism program.

“As a member of the C-TPAT homeland security program, Port Manatee is able to streamline the clearance of import shipments of trusted port users while boosting overall portwide security,” said David St. Pierre, Port Manatee’s director of public safety and security. “This recertification reflects Port Manatee’s achievement of heightened federal standards for cybersecurity.”

Port Manatee received initial C-TPAT certification in 2016, with its final member approval coming in 2017.

C-TPAT is a post-9/11 voluntary supply chain security program of U.S. Customs and Border Protection through which members with documented risk alleviation procedures are subject to fewer Customs examinations and thus benefit from accelerated processing of cargo.

“Certified C-TPAT membership is part of Port Manatee’s sustained commitment to supply chain integrity, protecting those who work at the port while ensuring the swift, efficient movement of cargos,” said Priscilla Whisenant Trace, chairwoman of the Manatee County Port Authority.

Located “Where Tampa Bay Meets the Gulf of Mexico,” Port Manatee is the closest U.S. deepwater seaport to the expanded Panama Canal, with 10 40-foot-draft berths serving container, bulk, breakbulk, heavylift, project and general cargo customers. The self-sustaining port generates more than $3.9 billion in annual economic impact while providing for more than 27,000 direct and indirect jobs, all without benefit of local property tax support.