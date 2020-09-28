Project Verte, Full Circle E-Commerce Solution Provider, Deploys 6 River Systems Solutions in Atlant

WALTHAM, Mass. & ATLANTA -- 6 River Systems (6RS), part of Shopify Inc., a leading global commerce company, today announced its deployment with Project Verte, a full circle e-commerce solution provider that helps brands grow and directly engage with customers. 6RS will support fulfillment activities at Project Verte’s distribution center (DC) in Atlanta, which fulfills orders for numerous retailers and brands. The Atlanta DC will also serve as 6 River Systems’ southeast hub for site tours, allowing fulfillment professionals in the Atlanta area to tour an active, high-volume warehouse powered by flexible automation solutions.

Project Verte enables sellers to connect to every sales channel and seamlessly manage all aspects of a customer journey through a single seller platform. Their offering includes the Verte Seller Platform and the nationwide Verte Fulfillment Network that provides 2-day delivery. With Project Verte, brands can “sell anywhere and fulfill in every way while managing everything” with one platform that powers every element of a unified commerce customer journey.

"Our deployment of 6 River Systems reflects our desire to collaborate with companies that share our vision of changing the world of fulfillment, logistics and e-commerce,” said Bob Klunk, COO, Project Verte. “Project Verte exists to enable brands to serve their own customers with an advanced and easy to use digital platform, and with the addition of 6 River Systems' collaborative robots in our warehouse, we are also able to guarantee SLA performance and a best in class experience."

To better support Project Verte and its other 3PL, retailer and distributor partners, 6 River Systems recently expanded the software capabilities of its wall-to-wall fulfillment solution. The new capabilities have been designed to help senior-level warehouse operators further improve site management, gain more concrete business transparency across singular or multiple sites and accelerate their return on investment.

"We are excited to help Project Verte increase their fulfillment capacity and productivity ahead of a big peak season,” said Jerome Dubois, co-CEO and co-founder, 6 River Systems. "After our initial meeting, we knew this was going to be a great partnership. Both teams worked quickly through design and integration, and in just a few weeks were able to get the first orders picked.”

6 River Systems and Project Verte will host demonstrations on-site in Atlanta starting Sept. 30, 2020. To schedule an appointment, please visit https://info.6river.com/project-verte-site-visit.

About 6 River Systems:

Founded in Waltham, Mass. in 2015, 6 River Systems is a leading collaborative mobile robotics fulfillment solution provider and part of global commerce company Shopify Inc. Founders Jerome Dubois and Rylan Hamilton were previously executives at Kiva Systems (now Amazon Robotics). The 6 River Systems solution is operating in facilities in the U.S., Canada and Europe, fulfilling millions of units each week for companies including Lockheed Martin, CSAT Solutions, ACT Fulfillment, DHL, XPO Logistics, and Office Depot. To learn about 6 River Systems and its wall-to-wall fulfillment solution, please visit www.6river.com.

About Project Verte:

Project Verte is a data driven platform empowering brands’ growth, backed by a national warehouse network that provides flexible inventory solutions to a constantly changing e-commerce environment. Brands gain access to real-time information across all sales channels through our integrations to eCommerce platforms, enterprise software and logistics providers. Project Verte’s engineered tools provide insights to simplify brands’ day-to-day and deliver a better customer journey. To learn about Project Verte’s technology and fulfillment solution, please visit www.projectverte.com.