New SafetyTek Forever Free EHS Solution Digitally Transforms Workplace Safety

When it comes to protecting employees’ health and safety, the best defense is a good offense. Yet, too often, companies rely on manually-driven safety processes that track lagging indicators—hindering their ability to proactively identify and mitigate risk. Now, SafetyTek Software, a leading environment, health and safety (EHS) platform provider, is putting the automation of safety initiatives within reach for businesses of all sizes with its new SafetyTek Forever Free solution.



Available today, SafetyTek Forever Free is the only EHS software available at no cost to customers for the life of the subscription. The easy-to-use solution is the entry-level, no-cost subscription of the cloud-based SafetyTek Workplace Safety Engagement Platform being used by companies across North America. Safety, human resources (HR), IT department, and other managers can simply sign up for a SafetyTek Forever Free subscription, choose up to three ready-to-use documents that best support their safety program needs, begin using the solution within minutes, and invite their workers to participate using a link. There is no limit to the number of users because safety involves everybody.



With SafetyTek, businesses now can use their own data and leverage automation to:

● Make safety metrics and other insights readily available to managers via their computers or mobile devices in order to make decisions whether at the office, at a remote site, or at home.

● Enable employees and contractors to self-report proper safety procedures, use of tools and personal protective equipment (PPE), and other updates via their mobile phones.

● Deliver, manage and assess workplace safety talks, along with other communications.

● Reinforce safe habits with automatic smart reminders.

● Monitor employee safety performance as real-time updates come into a reporting dashboard.



The SafetyTek Forever Free solution provides the enabling technology behind the SafetyTek COVID-19 Workforce Health Analysis solution, which empowers managers and employees to unite in preventing and mitigating COVID-19 exposure. Launched in March 2020, the solution has been adopted by more than 1,000 companies in the first four months, alone.



“Nobody starts their workday trying to get injured or sick. But, many businesses leave their employees at higher risk due to the lack of insights and efficiency of their manual safety programs,” said Ryan Quiring, SafetyTek Software founder and CEO. “From the start, our mission has been to help companies maximize their workplace health and safety by making it fast and easy to move their manual processes to our data-driven, cloud-based EHS platform. With our new SafetyTek Forever Free solution, we’re extending this commitment by removing the financial barriers to digitally transform businesses’ safety programs.”



Customers Cite SafetyTek Advantages

“As one of the world’s leading solar solutions providers, SunPower is committed to protecting the health and safety of our installation experts. SafetyTek supports these efforts in our Commercial Construction group with a simple platform for completing inspections, daily safety planning, and daily COVID-19 wellness check-ins,” said Brett Drojarski, senior EHS manager for commercial projects, North America at SunPower Corp. “The SafetyTek mobile software is straightforward to use, and the ability to create forms—especially for COVID-19 check-ins and required public health department inspections—has enabled our EHS inspectors and field staff to be much more efficient.”



“The employees at our commercial roofing company are our most valuable resource, and we are dedicated to providing them with a safe work environment. SafetyTek makes our job easier by eliminating nearly all of our physical safety paperwork. The organization and ease of search are extremely helpful for any safety audits or data collection, and we can submit forms in real time,” said Ryan Cameron, general manager, at Seal-it Up Roofing, Ltd. “We also rely on SafetyTek to send reminders to field staff, and we use it extensively in the field. It’s very convenient to have all jobsite documentation in my pocket and email completed forms to general contractors or safety agencies from any location.”

“Our non-profit agency is part of the Arc of New York, which serves people with developmental disabilities. Since COVID-19 arrived, the state has required us to conduct daily health checks of our employees across three counties,” said Mary Peck, Mozaic administrator of quality improvement and corporate compliance officer. “We didn’t know how we were going to meet the state’s mandate until we discovered the SafetyTek COVID-19 WHA solution. The free SafetyTek app has been a godsend for us, making it fast and simple to report on our health checks.”

Availability

The SafetyTek Forever Free subscription is available today at no cost to users. To learn more and sign up for the free solution, visit safetytek.io.