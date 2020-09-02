CBRE Promotes Brad Ruppel to Executive Vice President

CBRE is pleased to announce that Brad Ruppel has earned the title of Executive Vice President. Ruppel, who is based in the firm’s Radnor, Pennsylvania office, has more than 15 years of experience in the commercial real estate industry, representing institutional and private equity clients in the acquisition as well as the disposition of income-producing properties and development opportunities.

Ruppel, who partners with Michael Hines, Brian Fiumara, Bo Cashman, Jonathan Beard and Lauren Dawicki, completed 59 industrial transactions in 2019, totaling 42.2 million sq. ft. and representing $3.8 billion in total value.

Ruppel is also a member of CBRE National Partners, which is comprised of 32 industry leaders in a partnership model. They deliver superior information, analytics and strategy to serve clients throughout the industrial investment property life cycle and across the capital stack. In 2019, the team completed 269 transactions totaling 302 million sq. ft., with an aggregate value of $25 billion.

“Brad has been a key player in some of the most significant and notable industrial property sales in the greater Philadelphia region, and this promotion is so well-deserved,” said Adam Mullen, CBRE’s Market Leader for Greater Philadelphia. “Now more than ever, Brad’s expertise, market knowledge and leadership have been instrumental in helping clients during these unprecedented times in our industry.”

