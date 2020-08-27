Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

MITCO GLOBAL SEES E-COMMERCE FULFILLMENT JUMP 500% IN 2020.

August 27, 2020
“Shipping back ordered import goods from our west
coast gateway locations, which improves their speed
to market, customer experience and cash flow,
is driving this growth” reports Bill Burbank, Mitco
Director of Biz Dev. “Mitco’s gateway locations in
Seattle and Los Angeles allow our customers to ship
goods 7-10 days sooner than they would transporting
the inventory to inland locations. And with our ability
to allow them to finalize allocations just prior to
vessel arrival, they have near real time drop ship and
omni channel fulfillment capability. This speed to
market solution is critical to customer satisfaction,
and reducing canceled orders”

