MITCO GLOBAL SEES E-COMMERCE FULFILLMENT JUMP 500% IN 2020.

“Shipping back ordered import goods from our west

coast gateway locations, which improves their speed

to market, customer experience and cash flow,

is driving this growth” reports Bill Burbank, Mitco

Director of Biz Dev. “Mitco’s gateway locations in

Seattle and Los Angeles allow our customers to ship

goods 7-10 days sooner than they would transporting

the inventory to inland locations. And with our ability

to allow them to finalize allocations just prior to

vessel arrival, they have near real time drop ship and

omni channel fulfillment capability. This speed to

market solution is critical to customer satisfaction,

and reducing canceled orders”