VARGO® Adds to Software Support Team

HILLIARD, Ohio, August 24, 2020 — VARGO®, a leading provider of material-handling systems integration, warehouse execution software and equipment solutions for major fulfillment and distribution centers, has hired Anthony Nembhard as a software support specialist.

In his role, Nembhard provides on-site and remote support to VARGO® customers and he assists in customer implementation and installations of COFE® (Continuous Order Fulfillment Engine), VARGO®’s warehouse execution system software. COFE® is a leading waveless fulfillment solution that synchronizes and sequences all resources — people and equipment — and responds to dynamically changing requirements within a fulfillment center.

“Anthony makes an excellent addition to the software support team, and we know he will add strength to that group, which is focused on providing excellent service to our customers,” said Bart Cera, president and COO. “We look forward to seeing how he grows in his role here.”

Nembhard grew up in Columbus, Ohio, and in December 2019, he graduated from Regis University with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems.

He currently lives in Galloway, Ohio.

About VARGO®

VARGO® is a team of mechanical and software engineers changing e-commerce operations by designing fulfillment solutions differently than anyone else in the industry. For nearly five decades, VARGO® has worked with manufacturers, distributors and leading retailers — such as American Eagle, Gap Inc., Fashion Nova, Forever21 and numerous 3PL’s — to improve their e-commerce operations and material handling systems, increase processing capacities and reduce order cycle times. VARGO® uses its proven, pull-based methodologies to create intelligent solutions for fulfillment centers and continues to be a leader in its industry by integrating robotics and automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS) into its solutions. VARGO® is the only company that offers COFE® (Continuous Order Fulfillment Engine), the software that does for fulfillment what Lean did for manufacturing. For more information, visit www.vargosolutions.com.

